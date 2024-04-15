BlackMagic has long offered powerful hardware add-ons for video editors, but the four-figure pricing has been a barrier to many, with even the Micro Panel coming in at $895.

The latest DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel comes close to halving the cost, but also adds an iPad Pro slot and internal battery for portable editing …

BlackMagic says that its latest hardware control panel will go on sale next month.

Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel, a new more affordable color panel for DaVinci Resolve software. Designed in collaboration with the world’s leading colorists, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel features high quality trackballs and precision machined control knobs for fine tuning primary grading parameters, as well as navigation and transport keys for shortcut commands. The new more portable model features a mounting slot for an Apple iPad Pro, an internal battery and connects via Bluetooth or USB-C. The DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel is available in May from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$495.

Pro video hardware is always expensive, and one compromise often seen in more affordable versions is more plasticky controls, with poorer feel. But BlackMagic says that this Micro Color still has weighted trackballs and precision knobs.

All knobs, dials and buttons are high quality and have been custom designed to produce the perfect amount of resistance, so customers can accurately fine tune any parameter. The new DaVinci Resolve Micro Color Panel features 3 high resolution weighted trackballs and 12 precision machined control knobs which give direct access to the most powerful primary correction features, making it easy to experiment and try new combinations. The primary knobs can be used to control Y Lift, Y Gamma, Y Gain, Contrast, Pivot, Mid-tone Detail, Color Boost, Shadow, Highlight, Saturation, Hue Rotation and Luminance Mix.

It connects to a Mac over USB-C or Bluetooth, and for mobile work you can just slot an iPad Pro into the panel.

While many Mac owners use Final Cut Pro as their primary editor, DaVinci Resolve is commonly used for color grading due to its more powerful tools.

Images: BlackMagic Design | Luke Chesser on Unsplash