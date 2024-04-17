iOS 17.5 beta 2, M4 Mac schedule, Humane Pin reviews

Benjamin and Chance discuss the latest in Apple news, including Web Distribution for EU users launching in iOS 17.5 beta 2, we get our first sense of the M4 Mac release scheduled and the company opens up its third-party repair policies further. Also, the Humane Ai Pin debuts to a very mixed critical response.
And in Happy Hour Plus, we talk about our multitasking and window management habits on macOS. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
Note from Chance: We had some technical difficulties this week, so the audio quality isn’t up to our normal standards. We apologize and will be back to normal next time!
Links
- Game Boy emulator now available on the iPhone following App Store rules change [update: gone]
- iPhone ‘iGBA’ emulator removed from App Store, but we aren’t sure why
- Here’s why Apple removed the first Game Boy emulator from the App Store
- The Verge’s Humane AI Pin review
- MKBHD’s AI Pin review
- iOS 17.5 beta 2 coming today with new Web Distribution sideloading feature in the EU
- Apple will relax repair policy to allow used genuine parts with select iPhones
- Apple’s John Ternus defends iPhone parts pairing as ‘not evil’
- Here’s when to expect the first M4 Macs to launch
- Apple aiming to release first M4-powered Macs this year with a focus on AI
