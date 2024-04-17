 Skip to main content

iOS 17.5 beta 2, M4 Mac schedule, Humane Pin reviews

Apr 17 2024
Benjamin and Chance discuss the latest in Apple news, including Web Distribution for EU users launching in iOS 17.5 beta 2, we get our first sense of the M4 Mac release scheduled and the company opens up its third-party repair policies further. Also, the Humane Ai Pin debuts to a very mixed critical response.

And in Happy Hour Plus, we talk about our multitasking and window management habits on macOS. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Note from Chance: We had some technical difficulties this week, so the audio quality isn’t up to our normal standards. We apologize and will be back to normal next time!

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

  Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
