Here’s when to expect the first M4 Macs to launch

Apple is quickly moving ahead with its next-generation Apple Silicon plans. According to new reports this week, the first M4 Macs are expected as soon as later this year. Here’s what to expect.

M4 Macs: What we know so far

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman offered some additional details on Apple’s plans for the M4 Mac transition. According to Gurman, we can expect the first upgrades to come later this year – starting with the 24-inch iMac and an entry-level MacBook Pro.

Here’s the full timeline outlined by Gurman, which could shift based on supply, production, and other factors:

A low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4, coming around the end of 2024. A 24-inch iMac with the M4, also expected around the end of the year. New 14-inch and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pros with M4 Pro/Max chips, due between the end of 2024 and early 2025. A Mac mini in both M4 and M4 Pro configurations, coming between the end of 2024 and early 2025. New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, slated for around spring 2025. A Mac Studio with a high-end M4 chip, coming around the middle of 2025. A Mac Pro with an M4 Ultra chip, due in the second half of 2025.

We still don’t know any technical details about what the M4 family of processors will offer. Bloomberg has reported that Apple will put an emphasis on artificial intelligence, but how that actually manifests remains to be seen. Apple is planning a barrage of new AI features as part of its next round of software updates, including iOS 18 and macOS 15

Are you holding out for the M4 switchover before buying a new Mac? Let us know down in the comments.

Read more: