Apple last year introduced a new generation of the MacBook Pro with the M3 chip and has just brought the same chip to the MacBook Air. Even so, it seems that the company is already working on a new MacBook Pro equipped with the yet-to-be-announced M4 chip.

Apple already working on M4 MacBook Pro

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who briefly mentioned the M4 chip during a Q&A section. According to Gurman, Apple has “just begun formal development” of a new MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chip, which is yet to see the light of day. Details are quite vague at this point, as it should be a while before we see a new MacBook Pro.

The current MacBook Pro was introduced in October 2023. It was the first Apple device powered by the M3 chip, which has the same 3-nanometer technology as the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro. Along with M3, Apple also launched the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max for the high-end versions of the MacBook Pro.

In addition to the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air and iMac have also been updated with the M3 chip. However, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are yet to be updated with M3. It could take Apple at least another year to unveil its first M4-based computer.

The M4 is rumored to be based on the A18, Apple’s next chip for this year’s iPhones. Both are expected to feature more Neural Engine cores to handle AI-related tasks, which should be all over iOS 18 and macOS 15. For comparison, the Neural Engine of the A17 Pro chip is capable of processing up to 35 trillion operations per second.

What improvements do you expect from Apple’s M4 chip? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read also