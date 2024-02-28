M3 iMac now available in Apple’s US Refurbished store

Following the launch of the M3 MacBook Pro in Apple’s US Refurbished store, the company is now selling refurbished models of the M3 iMac – which was also launched in October 2023. Customers can now buy refurbished M3 iMacs at a discounted price and save up to $260 compared to the full retail price.

Refurbished M3 iMac now available

The M3 iMac has exactly the same design as the M1 version with a 24-inch 4.5K display. The biggest change in this model is the M3 chip, based on the 3 nanometer architecture. The M3 CPU has performance cores up to 30% faster than M1 and 15% faster than M2. The M3 chip is also Apple’s first chip with hardware ray-tracing acceleration.

While prices for the M3 iMac start at $1,299 for the base model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and 8-core GPU, the refurbished models start at $1,099. The refurbished version with a 10-core GPU and 512GB costs $1,439 – that’s $260 cheaper than the full price (via MacRumors).

The M3 iMac comes in seven different colors: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. At least for now, all color options can also be found in Apple’s Refurbished store.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, a USB-C cable and a power adapter) and a one-year limited warranty.

Buying a refurbished product can sometimes be a great deal, especially when you don’t need all the features that the latest generation of that product has to offer and would rather save some money.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country. Of course, you can also find the M3 iMac at lower prices in other stores like Amazon.