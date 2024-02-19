Apple now selling refurbished M3 MacBook Pro in the US

The new M3 MacBook Pro models were announced in October last year, and now customers in the US can buy them at a discount from Apple’s refurbished store. This is the first time that refurbished versions of new MacBooks, including the variants with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, are available for purchase from Apple.

Refurbished M3 MacBook Pro

As noted by MacRumors, the base models with the M3 chip have been available for a few days, but now Apple is also offering the high-end versions of the MacBook Pro in its refurbished store.

Prices start at $1,359 for the base model with the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD – which is a discount of $240 from the regular price of $1,599 for this model. When it comes to the refurbished M3 Pro version, prices start at $1,599, down from $1,899. For the M2 Max version, customers can save more than $500 when buying a refurbished model.

The new GPU in M3 series includes features like Dynamic Caching, ray tracing, and more to offer the biggest leap in graphics performance yet. Apple says the M3 Pro is up to 20% faster than the previous-generation M2 equivalent. Meanwhile, M3 Max is up to 2x faster than M2 Max. With M3 Max, MacBook Pro can now support up to 128 GB RAM.

It’s worth noting that the MacBook Pro is available with a 14-inch and 16-inch screen, and both options are available in the refurbished store. Customers can also find both color options: silver and space black (or space gray depending on the version).

Apple Certified Refurbished Products

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, a USB-C cable and a power adapter) and a one-year limited warranty.

Buying a refurbished product can sometimes be a great deal, especially when you don’t need all the features that the latest generation of that product has to offer and would rather save some money.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country.