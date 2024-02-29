Apple’s self service repair program now includes M3 MacBook Pro and iMac

Apple today expanded its Self Service Repair Program to include the latest Mac models, the M3 MacBook Pro and M3 iMac introduced in October 2023. This allows customers to order Apple-certified parts and conduct repairs on these machines themselves, without needing to go to an Apple Store or another repair shop.

Next month, Apple will also roll out Apple Diagnostics app support so users can assess performance of their machines, and an update to System Configuration will mean users can perform Mac repairs fully independently, without needing to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final steps.

The Self-Service, Apple Diagnostics availability and System Configuration updates means individuals have the same access to Apple device repairs as Apple Authorised Service Providers.

The Self-Service Repair program brings Apple in line with the latest global right to repair legislation, which requires manufacturers offer the same access to parts and tools to independent parties as the Apple Store does.

However, critics of the program says Apple still controls too much of the process. Parts must be specifically ordered from selfservicerepair.com at Apple-set prices, and registered with the Apple configuration systems in order to function. Aftermarket parts are not supported and Apple devices will often not work with aftermarket parts fitted, due to parts pairing policies.