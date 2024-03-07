Apple this week announced a new generation of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip. Customers have been able to order the new MacBook Air since Monday, and now those orders are finally being shipped and delivered around the world.

M3 MacBook Air arriving to customers

As shared by many people on social media, the first orders for the M3 MacBook Air are now being delivered to customers. In countries such as Australia and Japan, retail stores are already selling the new laptops, which had their official launch scheduled for this Friday, March 8. The launch comes a day after Apple sent review units to journalists and creators.

The biggest news about the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air is the M3 chip. The chip was introduced with the new MacBook Pro and iMac last year. Based on 3 nanometer technology, the M3 chip is 60% faster than the M1 chip and offers technologies such as hardware ray-tracing acceleration, which improves the performance of games and other 3D apps.

With the M3 chip, the MacBook Air can now be configured with up to 24GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 8TB. The entry-level model has an 8-core GPU, but customers can opt for a more powerful 10-core graphics processor. Apple highlights that the M3 chip is also ideal for working with AI.

The new MacBooks are available in midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver. The midnight version features a new anodization seal to reduce visible fingerprints, as previously introduced on the M3 MacBook Pro last fall.

Prices start at $1,099 for the 13-inch version and $1,299 for the 15-inch version in the US. Apple is still selling the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $999. However, you can find better MacBook Air deals on Amazon.

開けただけ〜



M3 MacBook Air



13インチちっさかわいい

君には色々と実験機になってもらうよ😏



原稿終わるまでグッと我慢😣 pic.twitter.com/5tPa3WMO41 — 赤間たつひろ (@die_job_death) March 8, 2024

