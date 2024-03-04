 Skip to main content

Download the M2/M3 MacBook Air wallpapers right here

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Mar 4 2024 - 1:55 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple MacBook Air wallpaper

Apple this week introduced a new generation of MacBook Air with the M3 chip, available in 13-inch and 15-inch versions. The new laptops look exactly the same as the M2 version in terms of design, and they also share something else in common: the wallpapers. And you can download the official MacBook Air wallpapers for your device right here.

The new MacBook Air has the same Liquid Retina display, notch, and 1080p camera as the previous generation. The biggest news is the faster M3 chip, which provides support for up to two external displays at the same time for the first time in an Apple Silicon MacBook Air. The M3 chip also enables hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, enhancing 3D graphics.

Besides the traditional Space Gray and Silver colors, the MacBook Air also comes in Starlight (which looks more like a champagne) and Midnight (which is a very dark blue). Apple says M3 models have a new anodization seal to reduce visible fingerprints.

Owners of the M2 and M3 MacBook Air have access to four new wallpapers. However, whether you are someone who has no plans to buy a new MacBook or simply don’t want to wait until next month, we have the new wallpapers for you to download to your device.

Apple provides a different wallpaper to match each of the colors of the MacBook Air. When viewed from a distance, the colored shapes of the wallpaper form the word “Air.” There are also wallpapers created for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.

Download the new MacBook Air wallpapers

You can download the M2/M3 MacBook Air wallpaper in its full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Read also

2022 MacBook Air wallpaper
2022 MacBook Air wallpaper
2022 MacBook Air wallpaper
2022 MacBook Air wallpaper
2022 MacBook Air wallpaper
2022 MacBook Air wallpaper
2022 MacBook Air wallpaper
2022 MacBook Air wallpaper

Check out some great MacBook Air deals here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

In 2008 Steve Jobs introduced the first ultra-th…
Wallpapers

Wallpapers

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.