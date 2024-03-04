Download the M2/M3 MacBook Air wallpapers right here

Apple this week introduced a new generation of MacBook Air with the M3 chip, available in 13-inch and 15-inch versions. The new laptops look exactly the same as the M2 version in terms of design, and they also share something else in common: the wallpapers. And you can download the official MacBook Air wallpapers for your device right here.

The new MacBook Air has the same Liquid Retina display, notch, and 1080p camera as the previous generation. The biggest news is the faster M3 chip, which provides support for up to two external displays at the same time for the first time in an Apple Silicon MacBook Air. The M3 chip also enables hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, enhancing 3D graphics.

Besides the traditional Space Gray and Silver colors, the MacBook Air also comes in Starlight (which looks more like a champagne) and Midnight (which is a very dark blue). Apple says M3 models have a new anodization seal to reduce visible fingerprints.

Owners of the M2 and M3 MacBook Air have access to four new wallpapers. However, whether you are someone who has no plans to buy a new MacBook or simply don’t want to wait until next month, we have the new wallpapers for you to download to your device.

Apple provides a different wallpaper to match each of the colors of the MacBook Air. When viewed from a distance, the colored shapes of the wallpaper form the word “Air.” There are also wallpapers created for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.

Download the new MacBook Air wallpapers

You can download the M2/M3 MacBook Air wallpaper in its full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

