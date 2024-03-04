 Skip to main content

M3 MacBook Air battery life: Here’s what you get

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 4 2024 - 5:38 am PT
0 Comments
M3 MacBook Air battery life

Apple has launched the new M3 MacBook Air laptops and the new machines come with some nice upgrades and the same super-slim, flat chassis design. So how about M3 MacBook Air battery life? Here’s what to expect.

Apple has updated both the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip for “even greater capabilities to the world’s most popular laptop.”

M3 Macbook Air battery life

For both the 13 and 15-inch models, the M3 MacBook Air is rated for:

  • Up to 18 hours of video playback (with the Apple TV app)
  • Up to 15 hours of wireless web

Apple describes it as a “battery that goes all day.”

For capacity, the 13-inch has a 52.6-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery. And the 15-inch uses a 66.5-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery.

How does that compare to the M2 MacBook Air models? It’s the same. With the minimalist design of the hardware of the Air, you get a bit less battery life than the base 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro laptop and 16-inch M3 Pro/Max MacBook Pro.

But impressively, the M3 (and M2) MacBook Air offers the same 18 hours of battery life as the mid and high-tier M3 Pro/Max MacBook Pro and 3 hours more for wireless web.

The base 13-inch M3 MacBook Air comes with a 30W power adapter. The mid and high-tier 13-inch and all 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models come with your choice of a dual 35W power adapter or a 70W brick that can fast charge your new laptop.

For more details on those specs, check out our guide:

Stay tuned as we’ll have a full M3 MacBook Air comparison vs M2 MacBook Air shortly. In the meantime, catch up on what’s new in our full coverage:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

In 2008 Steve Jobs introduced the first ultra-th…
battery

battery
M3

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12