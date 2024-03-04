M3 MacBook Air battery life: Here’s what you get

Apple has launched the new M3 MacBook Air laptops and the new machines come with some nice upgrades and the same super-slim, flat chassis design. So how about M3 MacBook Air battery life? Here’s what to expect.

Apple has updated both the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip for “even greater capabilities to the world’s most popular laptop.”

M3 Macbook Air battery life

For both the 13 and 15-inch models, the M3 MacBook Air is rated for:

Up to 18 hours of video playback (with the Apple TV app)

(with the Apple TV app) Up to 15 hours of wireless web

Apple describes it as a “battery that goes all day.”

For capacity, the 13-inch has a 52.6-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery. And the 15-inch uses a 66.5-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery.

How does that compare to the M2 MacBook Air models? It’s the same. With the minimalist design of the hardware of the Air, you get a bit less battery life than the base 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro laptop and 16-inch M3 Pro/Max MacBook Pro.

But impressively, the M3 (and M2) MacBook Air offers the same 18 hours of battery life as the mid and high-tier M3 Pro/Max MacBook Pro and 3 hours more for wireless web.

The base 13-inch M3 MacBook Air comes with a 30W power adapter. The mid and high-tier 13-inch and all 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models come with your choice of a dual 35W power adapter or a 70W brick that can fast charge your new laptop.

For more details on those specs, check out our guide:

Stay tuned as we’ll have a full M3 MacBook Air comparison vs M2 MacBook Air shortly. In the meantime, catch up on what’s new in our full coverage: