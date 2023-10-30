 Skip to main content

Here’s how M3 MacBook Pro battery life compares to M2

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 30 2023 - 6:26 pm PT
Along with the upgraded performance of the M3 chips, battery life on the new MacBook Pro laptops has increased. Follow along for how the new MacBook Pro battery life compares to the predecessors.

The 2023 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops come with the new M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max Max Apple Silicon chips that deliver the best power and efficiency that the company’s portable Macs have ever seen.

And with the new custom silicon, Apple was able to extend the MacBook Pro battery life between 1 and 5 hours depending on which model you’re comparing them to.

  • The new 16-inch M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pro laptops offer 22 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 21 hours with M2 Pro/Max)
  • The new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro offers 22 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro)
  • The new 14-inch M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pro offer 18 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro)
  • The new MacBook Pro models continue to feature fast charging – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes (with 96 W brick for 14-inch and 140W for 16-inch)

Here are more details on the battery life of the new MacBook Pro laptops:

﻿14″ M3 MacBook Pro14″ M3 Pro or Max MacBook Pro16″ M3 Pro or Max MacBook Pro14″ M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro16″M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro
Wireless web battery15 hours12 hours15 hours11 hours14 hours
Video playback22 hours18 hours22 hours17 hours21 hours
Included power adapter70W70W140W67W or 96W140W
Battery capacity70Wh70Wh100Wh70Wh100Wh
Fast charging
What do you think about the battery life of the new M3 MacBook Pro laptops? Share your thoughts in the comments!

