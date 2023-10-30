Along with the upgraded performance of the M3 chips, battery life on the new MacBook Pro laptops has increased. Follow along for how the new MacBook Pro battery life compares to the predecessors.

The 2023 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops come with the new M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max Max Apple Silicon chips that deliver the best power and efficiency that the company’s portable Macs have ever seen.

And with the new custom silicon, Apple was able to extend the MacBook Pro battery life between 1 and 5 hours depending on which model you’re comparing them to.

M3 MacBook Pro battery life

The new 16-inch M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pro laptops offer 22 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 21 hours with M2 Pro/Max)

of video playback on a single charge (up from 21 hours with M2 Pro/Max) The new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro offers 22 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro)

of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro) The new 14-inch M3 Pro and Max MacBook Pro offer 18 hours of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro)

of video playback on a single charge (up from 17 hours with the M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro) The new MacBook Pro models continue to feature fast charging – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes (with 96 W brick for 14-inch and 140W for 16-inch)

Here are more details on the battery life of the new MacBook Pro laptops:

﻿ 14″ M3 MacBook Pro 14″ M3 Pro or Max MacBook Pro 16″ M3 Pro or Max MacBook Pro 14″ M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro 16″M2 Pro or Max MacBook Pro Wireless web battery 15 hours 12 hours 15 hours 11 hours 14 hours Video playback 22 hours 18 hours 22 hours 17 hours 21 hours Included power adapter 70W 70W 140W 67W or 96W 140W Battery capacity 70Wh 70Wh 100Wh 70Wh 100Wh Fast charging ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

What do you think about the battery life of the new M3 MacBook Pro laptops? Share your thoughts in the comments!

