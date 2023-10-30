 Skip to main content

Apple’s $49 USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable now comes in Space Black

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 30 2023 - 6:14 pm PT
1 Comment

After introducing the first Space Black MacBook Pro, Apple has also started selling the USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable in the same color.

The cable comes in the box when you buy the new Space Black MacBook Pro, or you can buy it separately for $49. Space Black joins the other four colors: Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.

When Apple introduced MagSafe 3 with the M1 generation of Macs, it only sold and shipped USB-C to MagSafe 3 cables in Silver — even if you bought a Space Gray MacBook Pro. Apple later remedied that when it introduced the M2 MacBook Air.

Apple unveiled the first Space Black MacBook Pro tonight as part of its Scary Fast event. The event also included the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips as well as the first M3 iMac.

