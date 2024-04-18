Thursday’s best deals have 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $1,029, Apple Watch Series 9 at $265 off, Anker gear, more

A spring refresh may be around the corner, but in the meantime, you can save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pros from $1,029. It comes joined by a chance to save $265 on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 and the first discount on Anker’s new 15W MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank at $67. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Rare deals land on latest 12.9-inch iPad Pros

While everyone waits to see what the new spring refresh brings for the iPad Pro lineup, B&H is offering some of the first discounts in months on the latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Pricing starts with the Wi-Fi 128GB model at $1,029 shipped. That’s $70 off the usual $1,099 price tag and the best price of the year for those who weren’t able to take advantage of the member-only Best Buy promos earlier in the spring. Also on sale is the 256GB model at $1,119, down from $1,199. We break down what to expect over in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

We may be expecting new iPads this spring, but being able to save $150 on Apple’s current flagship iPadOS experience at least makes it worth considering now. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with the M2 chip and its 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU powering the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. There’s also ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Of course, Apple is also slated to reveal the new M3 iPad Pros any day now. We’re ultimately expecting to see them in May. As we detailed over at 9to5Mac, we’re expecting to see new models debut with OLED displays, which will also mean drastically higher price tags that start at $1,500. Today’s discounts mean you can score an already capable iPadOS experience at far less than the expected MSRPs of the upcoming models.

Save $265 on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on a premium cellular Apple Watch Series 9 with stainless steel build. Pricing on these higher-end wearables now starts at $433 for the 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is the best offer we’ve seen at $265 off. This is an extra $9 below our previous mention, too. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Anker’s new 15W MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank sees first discount

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers the first cash discount on the all-new MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank. Available just in white, today’s offer drops to $67. This is 25% off the usual $90 going rate, and on top of just being the first discount we’ve seen, it is a rare discount on Anker’s latest. I put this power bank through its paces in my recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The new Anker MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank is one of my favorite portable batteries on the market. The real headlining feature is its 15W magnetic wireless charging speeds for iPhone 15, which is enabled by the new Qi2 tech. That alone is going to make today’s 25% discount even more compelling, but then Anker adds in a 10,000mAh battery, fold-out kickstand, and built-in display.

