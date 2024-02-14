Apple March event: Everything we know so far

Even though the launch of Apple Vision Pro is behind us, there’s still a lot to be excited about coming soon from Apple. Rumors are that Apple will unveil multiple new iPads and a new MacBook Air in March.

Does this mean Apple will hold a March event? Here’s what we know so far.

Apple March event history

There are only two Apple events that are pretty much guaranteed every year: WWDC in June and a special event in September for new iPhones. Some years, Apple also holds a spring event in March or April that’s typically focused on the Mac and iPad. Here’s a brief rundown of Apple’s history of spring events:

March 8, 2022: “Peak Performance” event with a new iPhone SE, Mac Studio, Studio Display, and more.

April 20, 2021: “Spring Loaded” event with the 24-inch iMac, AirTag, new iPad Pro, and more.

March 25, 2019: “It’s show time” event focused on Services, including Apple Card, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

March 27, 2018: “Let’s take a field trip” event in Chicago focused on education and the iPad.

What could Apple announce at a March event this year?

New iPad Pro and iPad Air

So, let’s say Apple does indeed hold an event in March this year. What new products could be announced? The stars of the show will almost certainly be a new iPad lineup, which has already started production inside Apple’s supply chain.

Over the last several weeks, we’ve extensively covered Apple’s plans to overhaul the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups. The new iPad Air will reportedly be available in two screen sizes for the first time, at 10.9-inches and 12.9-inches. The new iPad Pro will use OLED screens for the first time.

Alongside the new iPad Pro itself, Apple is also prepping a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

More details on what to expect from the new iPad Pro and iPad Air:

New MacBook Air

Beyond a new iPad Pro and iPad Air, Apple is also working on a revision to the MacBook Air. According to Bloomberg, Apple is prepping new models of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip. This comes after the first M3 Macs debuted last fall in the form of new MacBook Pro and iMac updates.

We’re also still waiting on M3 updates to the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. In November, Bloomberg reported that Apple hadn’t yet started widespread testing of the M3 Ultra chip that would be used in updated versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. This leads me to believe Apple is saving the Mac Pro and Mac Studio updates for later in the year, but a new Mac mini with M3 inside certainly seems plausible.

New iPhone color?

Another tradition Apple has held over the last several years is the launch of a new iPhone color in the spring.

March 2023: New Yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

March 2022: New Alpine Green color for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, new Green color for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

April 2021: New Purple color for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Whether or not Apple has a mid-cycle color update planned for the iPhone 15 remains to be seen, but the company clearly sees it as a good way to boost sales this time of the year.

Vision Pro in more countries?

While the Vision Pro launched in the United States on February 2, we’re still waiting on news about an international expansion. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said to expect this news before WWDC in June, so an announcement at a March event certainly seems plausible.

9to5Mac’s Take

I would bet on Apple holding a March event this year. The updates coming to the iPad Pro and iPad Air feel big enough to easily warrant a special event. Even though the MacBook Air refresh won’t be all that exciting, it’s still Apple’s best-selling laptop getting updated to the latest Apple Silicon chip.

Do you think Apple will hold a special event in March? Let us know down in the comments.