24-inch M3 iMac starts from $1,199, plus Anker MagSafe gear and Satechi Mac accessories

Friday’s best deals come headlined by Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac, which starts from $1,199. It comes joined by the 9to5-favorite Anker MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger at $112 and Satechi’s new USB-C Dual Dock Stand for MacBooks at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac starts from $1,199

Amazon is now offering the elevated Apple 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,594 with 10-core GPU. This drops from $1,699 in several of the colorful finishes and is a new all-time low. It’s the first time that we’ve seen over a $100 discount, and now today’s offer lands at $105 off. You can also save on the entry-level model for $1,199 which steps down to an 8-core GPU at $100 off.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger is a 9to5 favorite at $112

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 3-in-1 Charging Cube with 15W MagSafe for $112. This is down from $150 and matches the best price of the year. It’s the lowest since back in January and is an extra $28 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring. There notably wasn’t a Black Friday discount last fall, and now Anker is starting off spring with a chance to save on one of our favorite MagSafe releases.

Qi2 might be here, but I’d argue that today’s discount is a far better buy than any of the newer releases. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene last year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market – as you’ll find in our roundup of the best StandBy mounts.

Take $30 off Satechi’s USB-C Dual Dock Stand for M3 MacBooks

Amazon is currently offering the Satechi USB-C Dual Dock Stand with NVMe slot for $119.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the usual $150 price tag and only the second offer of the year. We last saw it on sale for $15 less back in the beginning of the year in January. It hasn’t been discounted since, and now you can head into the weekend scoring the second-best price of 2024.

As one of the more unique releases from Satechi, its new Dual Dock Stand very much lives up to its name with a design that is both a USB-C dock, and a stand. Resting underneath your MacBook, the hub props up your machine while also offering dual HDMI ports, a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, and an array of USB-C and USB-A slots. One of the features I loved the most in our hands-on review was its built-in NVMe drive dock.

