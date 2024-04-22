 Skip to main content

GRID discounts disassembled iPhone 4 frame to $99, more [Save 40%]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 22 2024 - 12:26 pm PT
Our friends at GRID Studio are running an Earth Day sale this week with some impressive discounts on their iconic deconstructed wall art. The Grid 4, for example, showcases a deconstructed iPhone 4 and is available for just $99 (down from $170).

GRID Studio has created a number of popular frames featuring disassembled iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, and Mac hardware. There are even some non-Apple options, including the GRID Game Boy Color, which is on sale for $169 (down from $250).

While the GRID 4 and GRID Game Boy Color are the highlights of the spring sale, the company is also offering a flat 15% off of its entire collection. And, if you spend more than $30, you can tack on GRID’s Earth Day Eco T-Shirt for $9.99.

Head to GRID’s website for all of the details.

