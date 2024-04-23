AirPods Pro 2 land at $150, Apple Watch SE 2 from $189, official bands, more

A chance to score Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning charging case at $150 headlines Tuesday’s best deals. You can also save $60 on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen styles or just outfit your existing Apple wearable with an official Apple Watch Link Bracelet for the all-time low of $209. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 hit $150 with Lightning case

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers a pair of in-house certified refurbished AirPods Pro 2 for $150. This is down from $249 and marks the best discount we’ve seen on Apple’s latest headphones. Today’s discount is on the Lightning charging case model and saves you $99. If you’re looking for the USB-C version, Amazon has your back with a discount down to$199.99 from its usual $249 price tag.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop.

Save $60 on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen styles

Amazon is now offering some of the lowest prices yet on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The savings kick off with the GPS 40mm styles at $189. That includes tons of new Carbon Neutral styles at $60 off the usual $249 going rate. It’s the third-best offer to date and really the lowest price since December. The larger 44mm GPS style is also on sale today at $219. It’s $60 off the usual $279 going rate and drops to the second-best price we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Score an official Apple Watch Link Bracelet for an all-time low of $209

Amazon is now offering an official Apple Watch Link Bracelet band for $209. This is a whopping 40% discount from the usual $349 price tag you’d pay for the 42mm accessory and a new Amazon low. It’s well below our previous $236 mention from back in January and the first markdown since. This works with the newest 42mm models as well as older 41mm and 38mm styles.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with a sleek silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Each of the models on sale today are compatible with the latest Apple Watch Series 9, as well as previous-generation releases.

ESR’s regularly $150 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger drops to $108

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $108. That’s down from $150 and marking a new all-time low. Today’s offer is also 28% off and beats the previous price cut by an extra $2. It’s a rare chance to save in any case and a more premium option than most of the Qi2 models on the market. We fully break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like.

Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo iPad stand drops to $40

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HoverBar Duo for iPad at $40. This is down from the usual $60 price tag it has been selling at all year – not the $80 MSRP Amazon has it listed at. Today’s offer is still 33% off and landing at the best price of the year. We last saw it at $48 and now you can lock-in the second-best offer yet at within $2 of the Amazon low.

Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

