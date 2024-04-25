Save $500 on 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, Anker power banks, Qi2 chargers, more

A new all-time low on Apple’s 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is giving you another excuse to ditch the newer M3 model now that it’s $500 off. You can also save on some of our favorite iPhone 15 accessories, including Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W at $63 and the just-released ESR 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount at $24 – both of which are new all-time lows. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $500 off Apple’s 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Not sold on the new 3nm chips? Authorized Apple retailer Expercom via Amazon is now offering the previous-generation 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,999. This takes the original $2,499 price tag and drops it down to the lowest price we’ve seen for a new condition model. The previous discount was only $299 off, and now you can save a whopping $499 on one of Apple’s most capable MacBooks to date. You can read all about how these discounts stack up by diving into our launch coverage.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before as well as its newer counterpart. Everything is centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display with a silver finish, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The SDXC slot remains on the side, too.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W plugs into the wall to refuel

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its GaNPrime Power Bank for $63. Today’s offer is down from the usual $100 price tag and is notably the first price cut in months. It has been out of stock since our previous mention back in November at $70, and is now back with an extra $27 in savings attached. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect, where we noted how it was the Swiss Army knife of chargers. This model wasn’t updated when Anker launched its new Prime series earlier in the fall, so today’s offer is still on the latest release for this form-factor.

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze.

ESR’s just-released 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount hits $24

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount for $24. Today’s offer is, first and foremost, a new all-time low. It’s down from the usual $36 price tag and on top of being a 33% discount, is also one of the first chances to save. It’s an extra $3 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring, too.

I just got my hands on the new ESR car mount. You can read my Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, but I ultimately walked away impressed by just how good such a budget-oriented offering could be. It’s the very first Qi2 release from ESR so far, and is the first of its kind as far as car mounts go across the whole market right now. It features an interchangeable air vent and dashboard design with a ball mount that lets you position your iPhone 15 at the perfect angle. There’s also 15W charging speeds!

