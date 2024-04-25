Apple Card teams up with Nike for 10% cash back

Apple Card has shared its latest promotion for customers – 10% Daily Cash up to $50 back on purchases at Nike. Here are the details…

Apple Card customers started getting emails today about the new limited-time promo:

Now through May 2, you’ll earn a total of 10% Daily Cash back when you use your Apple Card with Apple Pay at Nike.com, in select Nike apps, or at U.S. Nike stores. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and earn up to $50 back.

Here’s the fine print on the Nike deal:

10% Daily Cash: Valid 4/25/24 through 5/2/24 (“Offer Period”). All Existing Apple Card holders will earn a total of 10% Daily Cash on up to $500 in total Qualifying Purchases made at Nike using your Apple Card with Apple Pay. The 10% earn rate includes the 3% standard earn on Nike purchases plus an additional 7% bonus earn. The maximum total Daily Cash you can earn through this offer is $50 (which is $35 in Bonus Daily Cash). Qualifying Purchases at Nike include purchases made within the U.S. by Existing Apple Card holders using Apple Card with Apple Pay at participating Nike stores, Nike.com, the Nike mobile app, the Nike SNKRS app, or Swoosh.com (collectively “Nike Platforms”). Excluded from Qualifying Purchases are Nike products sold outside of the Nike Platforms by third party merchants. Existing Apple Card holders are defined as current Owners, Co-Owners, Participants or Apple Card holders who merge Apple Card accounts during Offer Period. Total qualifying spend is determined independently for Existing Apple Card holders within the same Apple Card Family. This means that each Existing Apple Card holder within the same Apple Card Family is eligible to earn a total of 10% back, up to $50 Daily Cash, based on their own Qualifying Purchases at Nike using their Apple Card with Apple Pay, subject to $500 total qualifying spend. After meeting the $500 maximum spend amount, all purchases made at Nike will earn the Daily Cash rate noted in your Apple Card Customer Agreement. You can choose to direct Daily Cash to a Savings account or to an Apple Cash card. If you do not have either set up to receive your Daily Cash, it can be applied as statement credit. Apple Card and Savings accounts are issued or provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch, Member FDIC. The Apple Cash card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Actual posting times vary by merchant. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information. If we determine that you have engaged in or plan to engaged in abuse or gaming in connection with this offer, you will not be eligible for this offer.