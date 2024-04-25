 Skip to main content

Verizon upgrades Home Device Protect to cover almost all devices, 2nd residences, more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 25 2024 - 6:28 am PT
3 Comments

Verizon is out with an update for its Home Device Protect plan that repairs or replaces an unlimited number of devices from computers, game consoles, smart home devices, TVs, and now robot vacuums, healthcare devices, and more. The service also now covers a 2nd residence, 24/7 tech support, in-home expert visits, and more.

Verizon launched the latest Home Device Protect plan today that runs $25/month. The plan covers pretty much every device you have in your home outside of your smartphone (for which Verizon offers Mobile Protect).

The new list of protected devices includes:

  • Desktops and laptops
  • Smartwatches and fitness trackers
  • Game systems
  • Printers
  • Audio headsets
  • Smart security cameras
  • Smart speakers
  • Smart thermostats
  • Streaming devices
  • Tablets
  • TVs
  • Healthcare devices
  • Pet devices
  • Smart floor care devices

Verizon says more benefits of the service are hassle-free repairs, 24/7 tech support, in-home expert visits, and the upgrade for 2nd residence coverage.

Verizon is using Asurion as the underwriter and depending on the device, a $49 or $99 deductible/service fee may be applied to claims.

The new Verizon Home Device Protect is available for any Verizon customer with a broadband Fios or high-speed internet plan, or with most of its mobile plans.

You can check out more and sign up on Verizon’s Home Protect landing page.

9to5Mac’s take

At $300/year to cover your entire home (or two homes for those with a 2nd residence) the updated Home Device Protect can offer a lot of value.

It’s an interesting alternative to getting AppleCare on iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePods, etc., especially if you have a host of those devices across your family.

Verizon has a device calculator to estimate the value of your home devices you can play with. For me with one home, it guesses the $25/month plan protects $8,307 worth of tech.

Images via Verizon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Verizon

Verizon

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing