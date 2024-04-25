Verizon upgrades Home Device Protect to cover almost all devices, 2nd residences, more

Verizon is out with an update for its Home Device Protect plan that repairs or replaces an unlimited number of devices from computers, game consoles, smart home devices, TVs, and now robot vacuums, healthcare devices, and more. The service also now covers a 2nd residence, 24/7 tech support, in-home expert visits, and more.

Verizon launched the latest Home Device Protect plan today that runs $25/month. The plan covers pretty much every device you have in your home outside of your smartphone (for which Verizon offers Mobile Protect).

The new list of protected devices includes:

Desktops and laptops

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Game systems

Printers

Audio headsets

Smart security cameras

Smart speakers

Smart thermostats

Streaming devices

Tablets

TVs

Healthcare devices

Pet devices

Smart floor care devices

Verizon says more benefits of the service are hassle-free repairs, 24/7 tech support, in-home expert visits, and the upgrade for 2nd residence coverage.

Verizon is using Asurion as the underwriter and depending on the device, a $49 or $99 deductible/service fee may be applied to claims.

The new Verizon Home Device Protect is available for any Verizon customer with a broadband Fios or high-speed internet plan, or with most of its mobile plans.

You can check out more and sign up on Verizon’s Home Protect landing page.

9to5Mac’s take

At $300/year to cover your entire home (or two homes for those with a 2nd residence) the updated Home Device Protect can offer a lot of value.

It’s an interesting alternative to getting AppleCare on iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePods, etc., especially if you have a host of those devices across your family.

Verizon has a device calculator to estimate the value of your home devices you can play with. For me with one home, it guesses the $25/month plan protects $8,307 worth of tech.

Images via Verizon