Kuxiu launches new Limited Edition-Wood Grain lineup of 3 in 1 chargers

I have been using Kuxiu chargers for years now, primarily for travel. Their X55 series of chargers still has the best price-to-performance ratio of any charger on the market. For less than $40, you get a charger that chargers your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple watch; it comes with a 20W charging brick and a carrying case. It’s a foldable travel charger that works; sometimes that’s what is needed. But some sacrifices need to be made to get to that price point, so Kuxiu has just released two new premium products that give you better performance and higher quality finishes and still don’t break the bank.

I have been thoroughly testing these two new products myself, and you can instantly tell the difference between them from both a build quality and performance standpoint. They went from using simple plastic to an aluminum finish and increased the charging capacity of all three charging mechanisms.

This is Kuxiu’s 3 in 1 stand charger. This is for people who want a dedicated charger to live on their desks or nightstands. It does everything you need it to do with great build quality, and now with a beautiful wood finish.

Specs:

Chargers iPhones at 7.5W (Not Qi2), MagSafe compatible

Dynamic stand to change viewing angles

Charges other phones at up to 15W

Supports Apple Watch fast charging for series 7,8,9 & Ultra 1,2

Chargers AirPods at 2.5W

Ultra strong magnets

Supports standby mode

Both wireless charging pads support up to 15W with the correct power brick and supported devices

Wood grain finish

In the box:

3 in 1 charger

USB-C cable

20W charging brick

As you can see, this charger packs a punch and can be had for less than $70. In my experience, most chargers with these specs cost over $100. It does not overheat after long uses, stays cool to the touch, and looks great on a nightstand.

This is not a Qi2-enabled charger, but the MagSafe compatible stand and the charging pad support up to 15W wireless charging. So, if you have an Android phone that you want to charge at 15W, this charger will allow for that. If the wood grain does not appeal to you, the X23 Pro also comes in a more traditional gray, silver, and carbon fiber option. As I said, this goes for less than $70, so jump on it while you can!

Similar to the X23 mentioned above, this is a 3 in 1 charger with the same wood grain finish. But this time, the form factor is tailored to people who need a travel solution. The versatility of this form factor is what sets it apart. You can use it as a stand, you can lay it flat, you can fold it into a single charger, it fits in almost every environment.

Specs:

Chargers iPhones at 7.5W (Not Qi2), MagSafe compatible

Charges other phones at up to 15W

Supports Apple Watch fast charging for series 7,8,9 & Ultra 1,2

Chargers AirPods at 2.5W

Ultra strong magnets

Supports standby mode

Wood grain finish

In the box:

3 in 1 foldable charger

USB-C cable

20W charging brick

Hard shell carrying case

Just like the X23, this charger can technically support up to 15W of fast charging if you are charging a device that supports that. But it will charge your iPhone at 7.5W which is more than enough for an overnight charge. The X40 is available for $70 and comes in a multitude of color variations like gry, black, silver, gold, leather and then the limited edition wood grain.

Availability

Both chargers are available today for under $70 and come with everything you need in the box. There is no need to buy or find an additional charging brick to make these work. If I had to pick one, I would go with the X40 because it can be used as a desk charger and is easy to travel with. But the X23 Pro is also a great 3 in 1 charger that anyone can use.

What do you think about these chargers? What charger do you currently use? Let’s discuss in the comments below!