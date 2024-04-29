 Skip to main content

The ‘new’ HomePod and HomePod mini go on sale in Malaysia and Thailand

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 29 2024 - 1:08 am PT
This morning, Apple announced expanded availability of the HomePod and HomePod mini, with orders starting for the first time in Malaysia and Thailand. The devices will start shipping next week, from May 10.

That opens up the reach of HomePod mini and the ‘new’ HomePod (2nd generation) to a brand new market of customers.

The HomePod offers rich integration with Apple Music, providing a smart speaker experience powered by Siri. And with Matter compatibility, HomePod can be a hub for your smart home with HomeKit and the Home app. The HomePod can also be paired to an Apple TV to act as your television speakers.

The ‘new’ HomePod is the second-generation model released at the start of last year, which was almost identical to the model released back in 2018. The HomePod mini was released in November 2020. There are no physical changes or upgrades to speak of; it’s simply an expansion into additional geographic markets.

However, the belated launch in these new regions perhaps signals that the shelf life of the products is far from over. If you are waiting for a new HomePod, you might be waiting a while longer.

