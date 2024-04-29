 Skip to main content

How to type the Apple logo on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 29 2024 - 4:50 am PT
How to type Apple logo on Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Curious about conjuring up ? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on iPhone, iPad, and Mac including how to make your own keyboard shortcut.

There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.

The  logo is used across a variety of the company’s branding, from Apple Music and Apple Watch, to Apple TV and more.

Mac

Mac

  1. Use the keyboard shortcut option + shift + K (⌥⇧K) – that’s it 😁
  2. You can also type  on Mac, iPhone, and iPad with a Text Replacement shortcut
    • On your Mac head to System Settings → Keyboard → Text Input → Text Replacement and click + to create a new Text Replacement
    • If you’re using the same iCloud account across all of your Apple devices, that Text Replacement made on Mac will work on iPhone and iPad
iPhone & iPad

iPhone & iPad

  1. To create the Apple logo Text Replacement on iOS, head to Settings on your iPhone or iPad
  2. Tap General → Keyboard → Text Replacement
  3. Tap + in the top right corner
  4. Copy and paste  (← this one) in the Phrase field, enter your Text Replacement in the Shortcut field
  5. Tap Save in the top right corner, now you can use the shortcut phrase to quickly type the Apple logo

Here’s how the process looks:

How to type Apple logo on iPhone, iPad, Mac

All images by Michael Potuck

