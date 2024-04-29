How to type the Apple logo on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Curious about conjuring up ? Follow along for how to type the Apple logo character on iPhone, iPad, and Mac including how to make your own keyboard shortcut.
There are a few different ways to type the Apple logo quickly and we’ll cover two of the most popular options below. If you’re using a PC, you won’t be able to use the keyboard shortcut that requires the option key, and non-Apple operating systems typically don’t feature the Apple logo in their character sets for viewing either.
The logo is used across a variety of the company’s branding, from Apple Music and Apple Watch, to Apple TV and more.
How to type Apple logo on Mac, iPhone, and iPad
Mac
- Use the keyboard shortcut option + shift + K (⌥⇧K) – that’s it 😁
- You can also type on Mac, iPhone, and iPad with a Text Replacement shortcut
- On your Mac head to System Settings → Keyboard → Text Input → Text Replacement and click + to create a new Text Replacement
- If you’re using the same iCloud account across all of your Apple devices, that Text Replacement made on Mac will work on iPhone and iPad
iPhone & iPad
- To create the Apple logo Text Replacement on iOS, head to Settings on your iPhone or iPad
- Tap General → Keyboard → Text Replacement
- Tap + in the top right corner
- Copy and paste (← this one) in the Phrase field, enter your Text Replacement in the Shortcut field
- Tap Save in the top right corner, now you can use the shortcut phrase to quickly type the Apple logo
Here’s how the process looks:
