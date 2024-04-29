Watch the amazingly detailed process of upgrading iPhone 15 Pro storage after purchase

Apple’s modern iPhones (iPads and Macs too) have fixed storage which is soldered to the motherboard. That means customers typically need to buy the storage they want upfront or expand with external options. However, some crafty folks out there have solved how to upgrade iPhone storage after the fact. Check out this peaceful and impressive video for how the process goes.

This process isn’t totally new, we’ve seen it with some previous iPhone models. But YouTube channel and business KingSener recently shared a slick video of the detailed work on the iPhone 15 Pro – taking storage from 128 to 512GB.

It kind of feels like a peaceful, silent nature documentary but for an iPhone mod 😅.

Here are the steps for this after-market upgrade (note: this is not a DIY project and requires highly specialized tools):

Remove the screen

Remove the motherboard

Remove and clean the original 128GB NAND via CNC and manual work

Install the new 512GB NAND

Reinstall the motherboard

Remove the remaining waterproof adhesive

Reinstall the screen

Perform DFU

Check out the full, fascinating video:

While KingSener offers products like replacement batteries for various devices, it doesn’t appear to offer the iPhone storage upgrade as an available service. If you can find someone to do it, it would likely be pricey.

On the budget side, you can grab a dual USB-C/Lightning flash drive as low as $32 to quickly expand your storage.

