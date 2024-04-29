 Skip to main content

Watch the amazingly detailed process of upgrading iPhone 15 Pro storage after purchase

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 29 2024 - 10:14 am PT
3 Comments
iPhone 15 Pro storage upgrade

Apple’s modern iPhones (iPads and Macs too) have fixed storage which is soldered to the motherboard. That means customers typically need to buy the storage they want upfront or expand with external options. However, some crafty folks out there have solved how to upgrade iPhone storage after the fact. Check out this peaceful and impressive video for how the process goes.

9to5Mac is supported by Incogni: Do you want to stop those irritating robocalls and spam from filling up your inbox? Ensure your online privacy with Incogni. Learn why and how here.

This process isn’t totally new, we’ve seen it with some previous iPhone models. But YouTube channel and business KingSener recently shared a slick video of the detailed work on the iPhone 15 Pro – taking storage from 128 to 512GB.

It kind of feels like a peaceful, silent nature documentary but for an iPhone mod 😅.

Here are the steps for this after-market upgrade (note: this is not a DIY project and requires highly specialized tools):

  • Remove the screen
  • Remove the motherboard
  • Remove and clean the original 128GB NAND via CNC and manual work
  • Install the new 512GB NAND
  • Reinstall the motherboard
  • Remove the remaining waterproof adhesive
  • Reinstall the screen
  • Perform DFU

Check out the full, fascinating video:

While KingSener offers products like replacement batteries for various devices, it doesn’t appear to offer the iPhone storage upgrade as an available service. If you can find someone to do it, it would likely be pricey.

On the budget side, you can grab a dual USB-C/Lightning flash drive as low as $32 to quickly expand your storage.

Top image by KingSener

9to5Mac is supported by Incogni: Do you want to stop those irritating robocalls and spam from filling up your inbox? Ensure your online privacy with Incogni. Learn why and how here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing