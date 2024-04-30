 Skip to main content

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest AAA game coming to iPhone and iPad

Apr 30 2024
The A17 Pro chip has enabled the first AAA console games to arrive on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Now the latest addition has been announced to arrive this summer – Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Here are all the details.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage first launched for consoles and PCs back in October 2023.

Now developer Ubisoft has launched a pre-order page for the iPhone and iPad versions of the game on the App Store (via The Verge).

  • While Ubisoft has said June 6th for the launch, the App Store currently says it’s slated for a June 10 release (WWDC kick-off)
  • You can set the game to auto-download for free to your iPhone 15 Pro/Max or iPad with an M1 chip or later as soon as it’s available by tapping “Get” on the game’s listing
  • After a free 90-minute trial, you’ll be able to buy Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iOS/iPadOS for $49.99 and Bluetooth controllers are supported

In Assassin’s Creed® Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Assassin's Creed Mirage for iPhone
