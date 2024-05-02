TwelveSouth’s adjustable iPad mount is secretly a versatile iPhone accessory

TwelveSouth recently sent me their latest HoverBar Duo product to test with FaceTime on Apple TV 4K. HoverBar Duo is primarily marketed as an adjustable iPad mount for using the tablet hands-free. However, the arrival of FaceTime for Apple TV 4K makes HoverBar Duo a versatile solution for positioning your iPhone camera just right. Before trying it with FaceTime on Apple TV 4K, the TwelveSouth HoverBar Duo has proved useful with the iPhone in lots of other ways.

TwelveSouth HoverBar Duo (Gen 2) specs

Fully adjustable quick release mount for holding tablets up to 2 feet in the air.

Gen 2 introduces QuickSwitch Tab for switching between weighted base and adjustable clamp without tools.

Clip fits devices from 5 inches to 8.5 inches; clamp attaches to 0.4-inch to 1.4-inch surfaces.

Arm features two pivot points while clip rotates in any direction.

Weight: 0.22 pounds/0.1 kilogram.

Colors: black or new matte white.

Availability: sold by Amazon, TwelveSouth, Apple for $79.95.

A versatile Continuity Camera mount for iPhone

First, HoverBar Duo has been a great companion for one of my hobbies. The iPhone is my tuner (GuitarTuna) and riff guide (Tabs) when I play guitar. It’s also how I record video of sessions for reviewing and playing back later. If I’m around my Mac, I use the iPhone as the web cam for Photo Booth. Otherwise, I prop the iPhone up somewhere and hope for the best. Since receiving the HoverBar Duo stand, it’s been my go-to method for positioning my phone just right.

Second, HoverBar Duo is also great for using the iPhone and Continuity Camera for video calls on the Mac. The adjustable arm lets you position the camera exactly where you want it without mounting your phone to your laptop lid. MagSafe iPhone mounts for desktop displays are even scarier when used on any planet with gravity. HoverBar Duo is designed to mount iPads so the iPhone is a feather in comparison.

Third, well, let’s just say my daughter keeps stealing the HoverBar Duo from my desk. What does she use it for? I’ve seen her use the HoverBar Duo for FaceTime calls, watching videos, doing her makeup, and turning my office into a selfie booth. I’d say it has her seal of approval.

Finally, I did get around to actually trying out HoverBar Duo for using FaceTime on the Apple TV 4K. What can I say? It works! The adjustable arm lets you fine tune your video appearance to your liking, and the sturdy base means your iPhone won’t take a dive off the top of your TV. And seriously, if you haven’t tried putting your iPhone near your Apple TV for FaceTime on the big screen, you’ve got to try it. It quickly becomes very natural — almost like sitting across from someone in the same location.

FaceTime from Apple TV 4K (from iPhone on HoverBar Duo)

Conclusion

The real unlock for me, though, is just how versatile and practical an adjustable iPad arm mount can be for the iPhone. HoverBar Duo is a well-made, sturdy piece of construction, and the matte white finish is just cool. Try HoverBar Duo for yourself to see if you agree.