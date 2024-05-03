 Skip to main content

Apple Q2 2024 earnings brought to life by Six Colors, with video too

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 3 2024 - 4:09 am PT
Apple Q2 2024 earnings Six Colors charts and video

Yesterday saw the announcement of the Apple Q2 2024 earnings report, which were pretty much exactly as expected – revenue coming in at $90.75B against Wall Street expectations of $90.1B.

As usual, Six Colors has brought the numbers to life with a great set of colorful visualizations, alongside a video talking through them …

The complete set of charts starts by looking at Apple revenue by quarter, along with a moving four-quarter average.

We can see from this that the past six quarters have been essentially flat, with a marginal downward trend.

As ever, the iPhone makes up the bulk of this.

The exact percentage of revenue attributable to iPhone is of course seasonal, with Services effectively boosted in off-quarters.

Also visible above is the gradual decline in the contribution from iPad – a trend Apple will be hoping to reverse with the launch of new models next week.

Perhaps the best news for the company was the strong upward trend in gross margins. This has climbed every quarter for six successive quarters.

Apple didn’t say much at all about Vision Pro, and since the product is buried within Wearables, we didn’t learn anything about how well it is selling. We can, however, say that even as a high-ticket item, it isn’t enough to move the revenue dial.

You can check out the complete set of charts over at Six Colors, and watch the video analysis below.

