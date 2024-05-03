Every M-series Apple silicon chip and device

M-series Apple silicon chips tout impressive performance but unpredictable release cadence. That makes it hard to keep up with which chips are in which devices. Apple currently has three generations of M-series chips, up to four variations of each generation, and three product categories that use M-series chips. Here’s the data to make sense of it all.

Products with M-series Apple silicon

Within the three product categories, there are nine product lines that use M-series chips.

Mac MacBook Air MacBook Pro Mac mini iMac Mac Studio Mac Pro

iPad iPad Air iPad Pro

Vision Vision Pro



Every M-series chip

With three generations of M-series chips so far, Apple has shipped a total of 11 different chip versions.

M1 M1 M1 Pro M1 Max M1 Ultra

M2 M2 M2 Pro M2 Max M2 Ultra

M3 M3 M3 Pro M3 Max



Based on this pattern, an M3 Ultra is the obvious next chip release. Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record reporting M-series chip details for Bloomberg, expects the M4 chip to arrive next, however.

Apple has also introduced a new chip generation or version each year since 2020.

M1: November 10, 2020

M1 Pro: October 18, 2021

M1 Max: October 18, 2021

M1 Ultra: March 8, 2022

M2: June 6, 2022

M2 Pro: January 17, 2023

M2 Max: January 17, 2023

M2 Ultra: June 5, 2023

M3: October 30, 2023

M3 Pro: October 30, 2023

M3 Max: October 30, 2023

Every M-series chip and product pairing

M1 MacBook Air MacBook Pro Mac mini iMac iPad Air iPad Pro

M1 Pro MacBook Pro

M1 Max MacBook Pro Mac Studio

M1 Ultra Mac Studio

M2 MacBook Air MacBook Pro Mac mini iPad Pro Vision Pro

M2 Pro MacBook Pro Mac mini

M2 Max MacBook Pro Mac Studio

M2 Ultra Mac Studio Mac Pro

M3 MacBook Air MacBook Pro iMac

M3 Pro MacBook Pro

M3 Max MacBook Pro



Historically, each M-series chip has debuted inside a Mac before coming to the iPad. This could change on Tuesday, May 7, if Apple introduces an iPad Pro with an M4 chip inside at its product event. We’ll update our data accordingly.