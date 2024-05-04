9to5Mac Overtime 017: Like running through water

Jeff & Fernando discuss Sonos, Rabbit R1 and Humane Pin personal AI gadgets, Apple M4 chip AI, and another iPad wishlist with a few crazy ideas.
9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac's Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin.
Links
- Sonos ARC soundbar
- HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel)
- MKBHD’s Rabbit R1 review
- The Verge’s Humane Ai Pin review
- iPad Pro with M4 chip rumors
Hosts
