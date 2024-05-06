MagSafe Monday: Spigen Valentinus delivers an Apple-like wallet experience at nearly half the cost

Apple’s MagSafe wallet is generally the default option for most people looking for a way to store an identification card, credit card, and more. While it’s Find My integration is great, that does mean its double the cost of a lot of the MagSafe wallets from other vendors. The Spigen Valentinus is a perfect example of a solid alternative to Apple’s wallet. At half the cost, it can hold three cards and works great on the back of your iPhone.

Why MagSafe wallets?

I look at MagSafe Wallets as a bridge to the future. Once we can pay with Apple Pay everywhere we go, and you can store your state-issued driver’s license/identification, you’ll only need to carry your iPhone with you when you leave home. While we’re inching closer to that future, until it’s 100%, I’ll still be taking my wallet with me.

Since getting on the MagSafe wallet train a few years back, it’s all I use now. It’s one less thing to deal with. Once I snap it on, I know that my wallet and iPhone are attached at the hip, and as long as I have one of them, I’ll have both of them.

Spigen Valentinus

Dimension : 3.74 x 2.52 x 0.27 inches

Weight: 0.99oz

Depending on your model, you can store two or three cards in the Spigen Valentinus. It’s made from sustainable Polyurethane Leather that has a little bit of a grip on it, and that grip makes it easy to pull your cards in and out. One key standout feature here is the multiple ways to pull a card in and out. You can push up from the bottom, the back, or pull from the top.

Overall, it works great, and I have no complaints. It’s extremely thin, holds multiple cards, and is easy to get the cards in and out. If you’re looking for a simple alternative to Apple’s MagSafe wallet and you’re okay giving up the Find My integration, the Spigen Valentinus can fill the job for nearly half the cost.

