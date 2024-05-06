WaterField Shinjuku is a slim messenger bag for traveling with your new iPad in style

WaterField is debuting an all-new travel bag just in time for Apple’s new iPads. Shinjuku is a slim messenger bag that’s packed with pockets. Available in two materials, Shinjuku comes in two sizes and three colors.

WaterField Shinjuku messenger bag

Available in lightweight, highly durable, water-resistant X-Pac® Canvas or traditional waxed canvas.

Compact size (11 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches) fits up to 11-inch iPad with 6 liter storage.

Full size (13.5 x 10.5 x 3.5 inches) fits 12.9-inch iPad and up to 15-inch MacBook Air with 8 liter storage.

Both include fleece-lined main compartment with protective neoprene bottom strip.

The compact and full sizes are available for $229 and $239, respectively.

“The new Shinjuku Messenger Bag is lighter and less bulky than other messengers of its size, so it’s perfect for the new Apple iPads or as an everyday bag,” says owner Gary Waterfield.

“Inspired by the dynamic energy of Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood, (home to the world’s busiest metro station), our creative team designed it to be slender for easy maneuvering in crowds. They included a built-in padded sleeve for the new iPads and ample organization pockets for items we constantly reach for like phones, transit passes, and water bottles.”

Storage includes the main compartment, a zippered flap pocket, and a zippered compartment pocket. There’s also an internal water bottle pocket that’s capable of holding up to 3-inch diameter water bottles in the upright position.

Like all WaterField Designs bags, the Shinjuku Messenger Bag is manufactured in San Francisco, California. Shop for your compact messenger bag for toting your iPad and more here.