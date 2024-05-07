Apple rolling out RC builds of iOS 17.5, watchOS 10.5, more

Following the Let Loose event this morning, Apple is now releasing RC builds of iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, watchOS 10.5, and tvOS 17.5 to developers and beta testers. The updates add some new features and also come with bug fixes.

New features coming with iOS 17.5

While iOS 17.5 isn’t quite as big of an update as other iOS 17 updates, it still includes its fair share of new features and updates.

Apple has confirmed that iOS 17.5 beta includes support for Web Distribution. However, there are currently no developers offering their apps via this new Web Distribution feature. In the Apple News app, Apple News+ subscribers in the United States and Canada will find a new “Quartiles” word game after updating to iOS 17.5.

Based on code discovered by 9to5Mac, iOS 17.5 seems to incorporate a new system centered around anti-stalking capabilities for accessories like AirTags. This development follows Apple’s announcement last year of a partnership with Google to collaborate on a new “industry specification to combat unwanted tracking.”

Apple has also added a new “Repair State” feature to Find My. This feature lets users confirm with their Apple ID and password that they’re about to send their iPhone in for a repair. As a result, Apple technicians can confirm that the person owns the iPhone and then proceed with the repair without the need to turn off Stolen Device Protection and Find My.

iOS 17.5 RC build number is 21F79.

What’s new with watchOS 10.5 and more

When it comes to watchOS 10.5, the most notable new feature is certainly the 2024 Pride watch face, as announced by Apple on Monday. Named “Pride Radiance,” the new face features bold numbers made of luminous strobes of color. The new watch face matches the style of the new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop band, which will be available to order from May 22.

The new Pride Radiance watch face and iOS and iPadOS wallpapers bring bold, symbolic color to Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. Signaling hope, strength, and fellowship to LGBTQ+ communities, the beams of light glow against a dark background, and stack on top of each other to represent the everlasting impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path to greater equality for future generations.

As for visionOS 1.2 beta 5 and tvOS 17.5 RC, the updates only come with bug fixes and security patches.

Have you found anything new in today’s builds? Let us know in the comments section below.