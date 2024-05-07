MacBook Pro M3/M3 Pro configs now up to $200 off, Apple Pencil 2 $79, and more

While we are scouring the interwebs for upcoming pre-order deals on all of the new gear that debuted during Apple’s Let Loose event, there are still plenty of offers to check out today. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M3/M3 Pro configs are up to $200 off alongside ongoing offers on AirPods Pro 2 and some Apple chargers. But we also have discounts on current-generation Beats workout buds and clearance pricing on the Apple Pencil 2 as well. Everything is waiting below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $200 on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M3/M3 Pro configs

We are now tracking some notable price drops on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro lineup starting off with the entry-level 14-inch M3 variant down at $1,399 shipped. Regularly $1,599, this is a solid $200 price drop, $50 under the sale price you’ll find at Best Buy right now, and the lowest we can find. This deal is just about on par with the best we have tracked on Amazon (or within about $1 or so), and joins a host of other price drops on some of the higher-end configurations you’ll find waiting down below. Our hands-on look at the new Space Black model dives into the details.

Amazon clears out Apple Pencil 2 after debut of new Pro model

Apple’s Let Loose event has now come to end, with the unveil of the new iPad Air and Pro lineups as well as the expected new Apple Pencil Pro – all of the details on all of it are waiting for you on 9to5Mac, of course. But with the announcement of Apple’s new flagship digital writing stylus, Amazon and Best Buy are now clearing out the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen at $79 shipped. While you’ll need to purchase the new Apple Pencil Pro for use with Apple’s just announced new M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air lineup, folks sticking with their current Apple tablet can score a deep deal on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen – it remains in the current-generation lineup with a regular $129 price tag by the way. Head below for more details.

Beats Fit Pro ANC workout buds + Powerbeats up to $100 off

Just as the new Beats Solo 4 on-ears hit store shelves (here’s our hands-on review), and ahead of the new entry-level buds from the brand debuting next month, we are now tracking big-time price across just about the entire current-generation lineup. First we saw some solid discounts go live on the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Studio Buds+ from $70, followed by a gigantic $170 drop on the latest Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones, and now we are looking at the brand’s sporty Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro models.

The Beats Fit Pro are now available at Amazon for $159.99 shipped in various colorways. Regularly $200, this $40 price drop is on par with just about every price drop we have tracked at Amazon. Just keep in mind, if you don’t mind taking the Best Buy Geek Squad Certified Refurbished route, you’ll find those listings marked down to $109.99 shipped right now.

Official Apple dual USB-C 35W wall chargers up to 32% off

We have spotted a few notable price drops on Apple’s official charging solutions starting off with the current-generation Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. You’ll find the compact model marked down to $39.99 shipped and the standard variant going for $44 shipped. These two chargers fetch $59 each directly from Apple and are now up to 32% off from Amazon. While there are some more powerful options in Apple’s wall outlet charging stable, these models serve up a pair of USB-C ports for delivering 35W of juice to your Macs, iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods at a lower price point – “Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air.”

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging still at $180

After the deal we spotted on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 at the tail end of last month quickly jumped back up in price, Amazon is now once again offering them down at $179.99 shipped. The regularly $249 AirPods Pro 2 are now 28% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find in new condition. Today’s deal comes within $1 of both our last mention and the Amazon all-time low. This is the latest iteration of Apple’s pro buds, complete with the USB-C port built into the refreshed MagSafe charging case that made its first debut during Apple’s 2023 September event. And this is one of only a handful of times we have tracked them in the $180 range since last fall – today’s deal also comes within $18 of the $161.99 Geek Squad Certified Refurbished listing right now. Our coverage over at 9to5Mac takes a look at the updated features.

