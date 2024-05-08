While pre-orders are now live at major online retailers for Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil Pro, the deals are still rolling elsewhere this afternoon. Firstly, we are tracking straight up $100 price drops on Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Apple Watch Series 9 models. Those offers also join AirTag bundles at under $20 per tracker as well as a solid discount for folks who still pledge allegiance to Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen. Everything is waiting below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 $100 off today

While all (most) eyes in the Apple world are fixed on the impressive new M4 iPad Pro, next-gen iPad Air, and the new pro Pencil – pre-orders are now live on all of it, this morning is ushering in notable deals on Apple Watch Series 9 to go along with it all. Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm for $329 shipped in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight treatments. The regularly $429 latest-generation wearable from Apple is now seeing a straight up $100 price drop, marking a return to the Amazon low and a price we have only seen a few times before today. Those looking to strap on the smaller 41mm form-factor will still find those models starting at $299 shipped – also a solid $100 price drop. Get more details on the Series 9 wearables right here.

Amazon is offering some notable deals on Apple’s AirTag item trackers. You can now score a 4-pack of AirTags down at $79 shipped. This is 20% below the $99 asking price at Apple and the lowest price we can find. At $19.75 per tracker, it also delivers a better value than purchasing a single AirTag at the ongoing discounted rate of $24.99 shipped – the are typically $29 a pop. While we have seen the 4-pack drop to $75 and $77 a few times in the past, and once this year, today’s offer is otherwise on par with the best we have seen on Amazon.

Cult followers of Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen buds can score a set for $80

While we are indeed still tracking a notable price drop on the latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case, some folks still pledge allegiance the previous-generation AirPods 2nd Gen, and they are now at the best price of the year. Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen down at $79.99 shipped. This set is still sold directly from Apple at $129 and more typically fetches a $99 price tag at Amazon. Today’s deal undercuts our mention from last month at $89 to land at the best price we have tracked on Amazon all year – this is on par with last year’s Black Friday offer there. If you swear by Apple’s 2nd gen standard issue buds offering, you can’t go wrong securing another set at a price like this. Not to mention the fact they land at $100 under the discounted price of the current AirPods Pro 2.

Pre-orders for Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil Pro now live at Amazon

Apple’s Let Loose event was let loose on the masses this morning with the M4 chip powering the thinnest and most powerful Apple tablet to date, the all-new AirPads (yes, I’m calling them this for the time being), and Apple Pencil Pro – the only Cupertino stylus that works with its latest iPad (properly anyway). While pre-orders on all of the new gear were exclusive to the official online Apple storefront earlier today, Amazon is getting in on the action this evening with Prime shipping and official pre-order listings for all of today’s new releases. Here is a giant list of quick links for all of the configurations.

