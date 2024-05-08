 Skip to main content

Matter IoT standard now supports EV chargers, kitchen and laundry appliances, and more

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 8 2024 - 5:30 am PT
Tesla model 3 EV charging

Today Matter, the Internet of Things (IoT) standard developed by major players like Apple, Google, and Amazon, has been updated to version 1.3.

This release introduces support for a host of new device types, such as EV chargers and kitchen and laundry appliances, while also adding enhancements like energy tracking, upgraded TV features, and more.

New device categories supported

Since launching in late 2022, Matter’s focus with its biannual updates has largely been on adding new supported device types to the standard. This enables device makers to implement Matter into new and existing products. Matter 1.3 continues the release trend, expanding the list of supported devices to include the following:

  • Electric vehicle chargers
  • Laundry dryers
  • Microwave ovens
  • Ovens
  • Cooktops
  • Extractor hoods
  • Leak and freeze detectors
  • Rain sensors
  • Water valves

With these additions complementing the significant device expansions that came in version 1.2, Matter is getting closer and closer to covering the full range of device types that are available with a standard HomeKit certification.

Beyond new device categories, Matter 1.3 also enables energy tracking, so you can better understand your energy use throughout the day and night using your supported Matter devices.

Scenes are also now supported in Matter, so your devices can be configured for different scenes that batch actions together and simplify the act of controlling your home.

Finally, this release expands what’s possible with connected TV devices. Push notifications can be configured to update you on the actions of other Matter devices, such as to tell you when the laundry is done drying. There are new interactivity options for TV apps, improved search, casting initialization, and more.

It’s good to see Apple and the other alliance members continue to grow what Matter is capable of. An open standard for the future needs constant expansion to truly succeed, and Matter seems well on its way to doing that.

