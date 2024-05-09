AirPods Max now $100 off, 15-inch M2 1TB/16GB MacBook Air $400 off, and more in today’s deals

Today’s Apple deals have arrived with a $100 price drop on several AirPods Max colorways. And for folks not interested in paying a premium on the latest and greatest, we also have some big-time deals on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starting from $829 – the upgraded 15-inch with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD is on sale at $1,499 too. All of those, some accessories, and more await below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirPods Max now nearly $100 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $449.99 shipped in four colorways (all but the green variant). Regularly $549, this is a straight up $99 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer lands on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year and marks the first discount we have seen in a couple months. This price is also matching the most readily available offers we tracked over the Black Friday deal season last year. Although you can score a Geek Squad refurbished unit via Best Buy at $399.99 shipped right now in all five colors. Just note the shorter 90-day warranty if you take this route.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air at under $830, or 15-inch 1TB model at $1,499

Amazon has now launched a notable, limited-time Lightning deal on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air with M2, and they are selling out quick. There are still plenty of units left in various colorways at $829 shipped, but not for long. This one launched at a much higher price tag in 2022, but it now fetches a regular price at $999 directly from Apple and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon outside of limited-time offers like this, so if you’re interested jump in now while you can. Select colorways will surely sell out faster than anyone would have wanted, and it still delivers a more than capable, relatively modern M2 Apple laptop at under $830 all-in. The next best price here is at B&H for $849 shipped.

Best Buy also has a solid offering running on the upgraded 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with a 1TB SSD inside and 16GB of memory. This setup regularly fetches $1,900 from Best Buy these days and is now down at $1,499 shipped. This is $400 off, matching our previous mention, and $100 under the deal price before that.

Apple’s official current-gen 96W USB-C Power Adapter hits $38 Amazon low, more

Joining some ongoing offers on the dual port models below, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Apple’s current-generation 96W USB-C Power Adapter at $37.99 shipped. This one is still sold on Apple official online storefront, fetching a $79 list, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It has certainly been trickling down in price at Amazon over the last several months, but still fetches the premium direct from Apple. It’s certainly not a new release by any means, but it has gone from a particularly expensive Apple wall charger to something that lands at the price of a charger from far more affordable third-party brands. Complete with that slick white Apple treatment and a juiced up output for Macs, iPads, and more, it’s hard to deny the price tag here today.

Pre-orders for Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil Pro now live at Amazon

Apple’s Let Loose event was let loose on the masses this morning with the M4 chip powering the thinnest and most powerful Apple tablet to date, the all-new AirPads (yes, I’m calling them this for the time being), and Apple Pencil Pro – the only Cupertino stylus that works with its latest iPad (properly anyway). While pre-orders on all of the new gear were exclusive to the official online Apple storefront earlier today, Amazon is getting in on the action this evening with Prime shipping and official pre-order listings for all of today’s new releases. Here is a giant list of quick links for all of the configurations.

Pre-orders of Apple’s brand new M4 iPad Pro are now $50 off with My Best Buy Plus

Apple Let Loose yesterday with its brand new M4 iPad Pro, refreshed iPad Air models, and new Apple Pencil Pro. We have covered every detail of the new releases over at 9to5Mac, as I’m sure you know, but pre-orders are now live and you can secure one of Apple’s latest iPads right now to ensure it lands on your doorstep next week. Amazon has now launched its official listings for the new iPads – all of the configurations are listed out for you right here – but we have just spotted the first notable chance to save on pre-orders. My Best Buy Plus members can now score a straight $50 discount on the M4 iPad Pro models, including both the 11- and 13-inch variants with various storage options. More details can be found here.

