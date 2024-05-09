Comcast launches ‘NOW’ affordable home internet, mobile plans, and more [U]

Comcast is out with some new prepaid connectivity offerings today. The new internet plans are simple and affordable with speeds up to 200 Mbps for home internet and unlimited 5G data for the mobile plans. Meanwhile, NOW TV includes access to 40+ networks for live and on-demand content.

Update 5/9/24: After initially launching in select markets, NOW Internet and NOW Mobile have joined NOW TV and NOW WiFi as available everywhere Comcast provides service.

The new Comcast prepaid NOW services are low-cost, no-contract options for customers.

Comcast shared the details in a press release:

“Backed by the powerful Xfinity network and the most reliable 5G, NOW delivers a connection customers can rely on for Internet, mobile or streaming in their homes or on the go. NOW products are designed to be incredibly simple with all-in pricing, no contracts or credit checks. Customers can sign up, pause, or cancel online, anytime.”

Comcast NOW services

NOW Internet customers will be able to choose between two prepaid options: 100 Mbps for $30/month, or 200 Mbps for $45/month. Each tier includes unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway.

NOW TV and NOW WiFi are available now “everywhere Comcast provides service.”

Comcast says that NOW Internet and Mobile plans are currently available now in some areas with greater availability coming soon.