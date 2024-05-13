Even though the new iPad Pro and iPad Air feature bigger and better screens than ever before, they’ll also be cheaper than ever to replace – assuming you buy AppleCare+. Here are the full details.

iPad screen repair pricing

According to the AppleCare website (via MacRumors) it will cost just $29 to repair a broken screen for the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro. This includes both the 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes. In past years, Apple charged $99 to replace an iPad Air or iPad Pro screen with AppleCare+. Without AppleCare+, you’re looking at prices between $449 and $999 for repairs.

Apple says: “The cracked screen (front only) repair service fee is only available on iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Air 11-inch (M2) models and when there is no other damage present. For other iPad models or damage, you could pay a different fee.”

The new prices for iPad Pro and iPad Air screen replacements with AppleCare+ match prices for iPhone screen replacements, too, at $29.

AppleCare+ for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models is available with monthly plans or for 2 years:

11-inch iPad Pro: $149 or $7.49/mo

$149 or $7.49/mo 11-inch iPad Air: $79 or $3.99/mo

$79 or $3.99/mo 13-inch iPad Pro: $169 or $8.49/mo

$169 or $8.49/mo 13-inch iPad Air: $99 or $4.99/mo

Buy the new iPad Air

11-inch:

13-inch: