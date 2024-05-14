While just about everyone’s focus is on the new M4 Pro and M2 iPad Air models ahead of delivery tomorrow, Apple did slash the price on the entry-level 10th gen tablet and now it’s even lower than that – check out our M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10 feature too. Next up, we are once again tracking straight up $300 price drops on Apple’s gorgeous 5K Studio Display as well as a series of deals on the entry-level, carbon-neutral Apple Watch SE 2 starting from $160. All of that (and some deals on the new iPads too) is waiting down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad 10th Gen hits Amazon low from $334

While pre-orders are now live on Apple’s new mid- to high-end iPads ahead of next week’s delivery of the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro, the iPad 10th Generation still headlines the starting lineup and now, with a lower price tag. Both configurations have officially been slashed by $100, dropping the 64GB model from $449 to $349 and the 256G from $599 to $499. With the iPad 9th Gen officially discontinued, the iPad 10th Gen is the most affordable current-generation Apple tablet and Amazon has dropped the price a touch further already. Now starting from $334 with deals on both the 64GB and 256GB configurations, today we have new Amazon all-time low pricing alongside an even deeper deal on open-box units via Woot.

Apple’s gorgeous 5K Studio Display at $300 off

After quickly jumping up in price/going in and out of stock, the latest deal on the Apple Studio Display has returned at Amazon. You can now score the base model with Apple’s stock tilt-adjustable stand down at $1,299.99 shipped, down from the $1,599 you would normally pay at Apple and elsewhere. This is nearly $300 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and landing on par with the best price of the year. This is also matching the historical low at Amazon and comes in at $200 under the sale price you’ll find at B&H right now.

Current-gen, carbon-neutral Apple Watch SE 2 from $160

While we are still tracking notable price drops on the flagship Ultra 2 model and the Series 9 variants from $299, today we are taking a look at some deals on Apple’s current-generation entry-level Apple Watch with the SE 2. While we have seen some wild doorbuster-worthy price drops in the past, they tend to come and go very quickly, and today we have some straight up discounts readily available on various models from Amazon and Woot. Firstly, the 44mm GPS model Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is starting from $199.99 shipped at Amazon. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $279, this is a nice $79 price drop and the lowest we can find on this configuration. This is $9 under offers from earlier this year and very close to the $189 sale price we are currently tracking on the 40mm model – this one is regularly $249.

Folks who don’t mind taking the refurbished route will want to check out the Woot deals we are tracking today. The Amazon brand is offering Grade A refurbished units with 1-year warranties starting from $159.99 Prime shipped on the GPS models (both sizes) and $164.99 on the GPS + Cellular variants. That’s an additional $40 off the 44mm deal above and the lowest total we can find. They ship with a 1-year Woot warranty as opposed to the official Apple coverage on the new units from Amazon, alongside some “minimal cosmetic” issues. Complete details right here.

First straight up cash deals on Apple’s brand new M4 iPad Pro

After seeing the first cash deal on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air this past weekend, Amazon has now knocked $49 off the new M4 iPad Pro as well. After pre-orders went live on all configurations last week, Best Buy landed with a $50 discount that was only available to its paid My Best Buy Plus members. But Amazon is now offering the first straight up cash discount for everyone with the base model 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro down at $949.99 shipped. Regularly $999, this is $49 off, the best cash discount we have seen yet, and now, the lowest point of entry into Apple’s new M4, pro-grade tablet experience. As of right now, this deal is only available on the Wi-Fi version, but does land on both the Space Black and Silver models.

First deals land on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air

After going up for pre-order this past Tuesday, ahead of delivery on May 15, we are now tracking the very first price drops at Amazon on Apple’s brand new M2 iPad Air. The 6th generation iPad Air lineup arrives in four different colorways starting at $599, but the early discounts have on select configurations starting with 128GB 11-inch model at $569.99, followed by the 256GB 11-inch model at $669.99 shipped, and some 13-inch options. These $29 price drops, much like the pre-order deals we spotted on Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 Magic Keyboard Case, might not be huge, but if you’re still planning on pre-ordering they are the first straight-up cash discounts and you might as well keep some cash in your wallet. Head below for more details and a closer look at the 11- and 13-inch configurations now on sale.

Apple iPad Air M1 pre-order deals at Amazon:

Apple Pencil 2 down at $79 after debut of new Pro model (Reg. $129), more

Apple’s Let Loose event has come and gone now, with the unveil of the new iPad Air and Pro lineups as well as the expected new Apple Pencil Pro – all of the details on all of it are waiting for you on 9to5Mac, of course. But with the announcement of Apple’s new flagship digital writing stylus, Amazon and Best Buy are now clearing out the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen at $79 shipped. While you’ll need to purchase the new Apple Pencil Pro for use with Apple’s just announced new M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air lineup, folks sticking with their current Apple tablet can score a deep deal on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen – it remains in the current-generation lineup with a regular $129 price tag by the way.

But all of this also means that it appears the latest Apple Pencil with USB-C will indeed work with the new iPad Pros (due to its wired connectivity). It also happens to be sitting at the $69 Amazon low right now, or nearly 15% off the going rate.

Satechi’s metal Dual Vertical Stand for new M4/M2 iPad and more

We’ve raved enough about Satechi over the last couple weeks with its Mother’s Day and, more recently, the iPad accessory event, but you will want to check this deal out. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Dual Vertical Aluminum Stand down at $28.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $40 piece of kit, still fetches as much directly from Satechi, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is nearly $2 under our Best Buy mention from a couple months back and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This thing is ready to organize your iPads (M4 Pro and M2 Air or otherwise) MacBooks, iPhones, and more in a neat vertical orientation to save desk space.

