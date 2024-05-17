 Skip to main content

How to catch iMessage impersonators with Contact Key Verification

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 17 2024 - 8:00 am PT
6 Comments
turn on Contact Key Verification iMessage iPhone

iOS includes an iMessage security feature called Contact Key Verification (CKV) that gives users more certainty they’re messaging with the people they think they are. Follow along for what this feature is, how it works, and how to turn on Contact Key Verification on for iMessage.

Contact Key Verification background

Skip below for how to turn CKV on

When enabled, the opt-in Contact Key Verification gives automatic alerts if the iMessage key distribution services return device keys that have not been verified (e.g. if an unrecognized device has been added to an iMessage account).

And even more security is available by using CKV in person, on FaceTime, or via another secure method. You can read more on the details of how CKV works in our full coverage here.

Apple has not seen an attack like this – which would be quite advanced – but CKV means Apple is staying a step ahead of hackers and giving users more peace of mind.

Even though a very small percentage of iPhone users may need security of this level, the neat part is turning it on doesn’t reduce the functionality of your iPhone or iMessage – so it could end up being more widely used than something like Lockdown Mode.

How to turn on iMessage Contact Key Verification

Important: All devices signed into your iCloud account need to be running iOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, or watchOS 10.2 or later before enabling this (or you can sign out of iMessage on those devices that you don’t want to enable the feature).

  1. Running iOS 17.2 or later, open Settings on your iPhone
  2. At the top, tap your name
  3. Swipe to the very bottom
  4. Choose Contact Key Verification
  5. Tap the toggle next to Verification in iMessage
  6. Follow the prompts to enable Contact Key Verification

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

turn on Contact Key Verification 1

What do you think about this iMessage security feature? Does this sound like something you’ll turn on? Share your thoughts in the comments!

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
iMessage Security

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing