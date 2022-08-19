How to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16, who it’s for, and how it works

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 19th 2022 12:54 pm PT

turn on/off Lockdown Mode iOS 16 iPhone
0

About a month into beta testing, Apple revealed a brand new extreme security feature this summer called Lockdown Mode that will arrive with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Follow along for everything you need to know like who it’s meant for, how it works, and how to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 on iPhone, and more.

Who is iPhone Lockdown Mode for?

Apple says that the opt-in iPhone Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 (available for iPad and Mac too) is the first feature of its kind and will provide an extreme level of security. And truly isn’t meant for the average person. It’s made for the very very small percentage of users who might be specifically targeted by highly sophisticated threats such as nation-state-sponsored mercenary spyware, like the Pegasus attack.

How does it work?

With Lockdown Mode enabled on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, device functionality is limited to greatly reduce the “attack surface” of potential exploits and harden defenses.

Here’s how Apple describes the safety measures of Lockdown Mode:

  • Messages: Most message attachment types other than images are blocked. Some features, like link previews, are disabled.
  • Web browsing: Certain complex web technologies, like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, are disabled unless the user excludes a trusted site from Lockdown Mode.
  • Apple services: Incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls, are blocked if the user has not previously sent the initiator a call or request.
  • FaceTime: Incoming FaceTime calls from people you have not previously called are blocked.
  • Shared Albums: Shared albums will be removed from the Photos app, and new Shared albums invitations will be blocked.
  • Wired connections with a computer or accessory are blocked when iPhone is locked.
  • Configuration profiles cannot be installed, and the device cannot enroll into mobile device management (MDM), while Lockdown Mode is turned on.

For a deeper dive into how all this works, check out our detailed coverage:

How to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 on iPhone

Note: iPhone Lockdown Mode is available to test now with the beta, check out our full guide on installing the iOS 16 beta.

Turn on Lockdown Mode

  1. Open the Settings app in iOS 16/iPadOS 16 or System Settings on macOS Ventura
  2. Choose Privacy & Security
  3. At the bottom, tap Lockdown Mode
  4. Swipe to the bottom to find Turn On Lockdown Mode
  5. Tap Turn On & Restart, enter your passcode if prompted
Turn on/off Lockdown Mode iOS 16 guide 1
Turn on/off Lockdown Mode iOS 16 guide 2

Turn off Lockdown Mode

  1. Head back to the Settings app in iOS 16 or System Settings on macOS Ventura
  2. Choose Privacy & Security
  3. At the bottom, tap Lockdown Mode
  4. Now tap Turn Off Lockdown Mode
  5. Tap Turn Off & Restart, enter your passcode if prompted
turn on/off Lockdown Mode iOS 16 2

Along with the launch of Lockdown Mode this fall, Apple is looking for collaboration and feedback from researchers and others in the security community. To help with that, the company has created a new category in the Apple Security Bounty Program to reward those who find Lockdown Mode bypasses and help strengthen the feature.

Notably, bounties will be doubled for qualified Lockdown Mode discoveries, up to a maximum of $2,000,000 — which Apple says is the highest maximum bounty payout in the industry.

Thanks for reading our guide on how to turn on/off Lockdown Mode in iOS 16!

Read more on iOS 16:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 16

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12