iOS 18’s new emoji will finally represent the exhaustion you feel

Today the Unicode Consortium previewed the new emoji that are expected to be added to Apple’s upcoming OS updates, including iOS and iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and more. Though the list isn’t finalized yet, it’s likely that everything outlined will be approved and added to the official set of emoji that platform owners like Apple and Google will adopt.

One standout from the list is a new ‘face with bags under eyes’ emoji that makes me feel truly seen. It’s undoubtedly bound to be one of the most popular additions. Other new emoji include a shovel, fingerprint, beet, and more.

New emoji up for approval

Here is the full list of new emoji expected to come to iOS 18:

face with bags under eyes

fingerprint

leafless tree

root vegetable

harp

shovel

splatter

With emoji that represent exhaustion, a barren tree, and a shovel, there seems to be a fairly bleak common theme here.

One important thing to note is that the images above are not representative of what Apple’s finalized emoji art will look like. Unicode creates its own representations of the emoji, but it will be up to Apple’s design team to fashion their own emoji art that’s most consistent with the other emoji on its platforms.

Timeline of emoji being available to users

Apple typically adds new sets of approved emoji to a .X release of iOS, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any of these additions in September’s initial iOS 18 release. However, perhaps with 18.2 later in the year, or 18.3 or 18.4 early next year we’ll finally get our hands on the exhausted emoji we all deserve.

For reference, iOS 17.4 was the release that brought the last batch of new emoji.

Now if only we can get an iPad/tablet emoji one of these days…

Which new emoji do you expect to use most? Are there any you feel are missing? Let us know in the comments.