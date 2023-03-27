iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 add new emoji for iPhone and iPad users

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to the public. The update includes a number of new features for iPhone users. There are more powerful web apps, bug fixes, and much more. But one particular new feature of iOS 16.4 is the addition of dozens of new emoji.

New emoji available with iOS 16.4

These new emoji are part of the Unicode Standard for Emoji Update 15.0, which was announced in July 2022. Among the new emoji there are icons for a shaking face, a goose, a hyacinth, and a plain pink heart. The new emoji have also been added to macOS Ventura 13.3 and watchOS 9.4.

It’s worth noting that users running previous versions of iOS, macOS, and other operating systems won’t be able to see the new emoji, even when someone who has already updated their device sends them.

iOS 16.4 introduces many other new features. This includes the ability to enable push notifications for web apps, new Shortcuts actions, 5G Standalone support, and iMessage previews for Mastodon posts. The update is now available for all supported iPhone and iPad models.

You can install iOS 16.4 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, and then choosing Software Update. If you don’t see the update right away, be sure to keep checking, as it can sometimes take a few minutes to hit every iPhone and iPad. Keep in mind your device will be unusable while it reboots to install the update.

