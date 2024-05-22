Your mid-week roundup of the best Apple deals of the day has arrived with up to $200 in savings on the latest M3 MacBook Air models, and this time we are talking about the maxed-out 16GB configurations in both 13- and 15-inch form-factors. From there, we move over to a one day-only offer on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell model at $140 off – one of the best prices ever – alongside some exclusive deals on cases and Watch bands, Apple Pencil (and alternatives), plus more. Head below or a closer look at everything.

Apple’s maxed-out M3 MacBook Airs from $1,350 (Up to $200 off)

We are still tracking a big-time deal on the maxed-out 13-inch model below, and now it’s time for the 15-inch. Amazon is now offering the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD down at $1,499 shipped in Space Black or Space Gray. This is a straight up $200 price drop and the lowest we have seen on these configurations at Amazon.

You can now land Apple’s 13-inch variant with the 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory down at $1,349.99 shipped on Amazon. Available in all four colors at the discounted rate, be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the deal. This is a regularly $1,599 Apple M3 MacBook Air that is now $149 off to deliver a match of the lowest we have tracked. Retailers like Best Buy and B&H have this one on sale too, but it is selling for $1,399. If you’re looking for the more compact version of Apple’s latest M3 machine with memory to the max, this is a solid offer and the lowest we have tracked. We said our dreams have finally come true after getting hands-on with Apple’s M3 MacBook Air

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell 45mm at $140 off

While we did see a notable deal on this model a couple days ago, it is now even better. Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular with the Midnight Sport Loop down at $389 shipped. This deal is also now matched at Amazon. Some of the other band configs at $429 as well as $100 in savings on the higher-end silver Milanese Loop variant at $699 are indeed still live, the featured option here is the best price we can find on a 45mm model with GPS and the cellular connectivity. This is $10 under our previous mention and $29 under the deal before that to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the always connected Apple wearable.

Logitech Crayon for USB-C iPads undercuts Apple Pencil

While the new Apple Pencil Pro has hit the scene for Apple’s latest iPads, folks sticking with the Cupertino tablet they have will want to scope out today’s Woot deal on the Logitech Crayon. The regularly $70 model for USB-C iPads is now down at $44.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise) to deliver one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Currently $61 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $55, today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. It is compatible with the previous-gen iPad Pro right down to iPad mini 5 (essentially any of the previous/current models with a USB-C port) and now undercuts the ongoing deals we are tracking on the actual Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil 2nd Gen starting from $69:

Apple’s iPad 10th Gen just dropped even lower, now at $329 in both blue and silver

Amazon has now dropped the price on the blue model iPad 10th Generation dow to $329 shipped. As detailed below in the original post, Apple has official slashed the price on this current-generation model, but you are now looking at a new all-time low at $120 under the regular price it fetched a couple weeks ago.

While Amazon only has the blue model down at the new $329 all-time, B&H is also offering the silver model iPad 10 down at $329 shipped now – the first time we have seen this one down this low.

While pre-orders are now live on Apple’s new mid- to high-end iPads ahead of next week’s delivery of the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro, the iPad 10th Generation still headlines the starting lineup and now, with a lower price tag. Both configurations have officially been slashed by $100, dropping the 64GB model from $449 to $349 and the 256GB from $599 to $499. With the iPad 9th Gen officially discontinued, the iPad 10th Gen is the most affordable current-generation Apple tablet and Amazon has dropped the price a touch further already.

Hundreds of early Memorial Day deals now live! Apple, smart home, TVs, apparel, more

The Memorial Day deals are starting to arrive now. While every year we track loads of notable Memorial Day deals and promotions, it feels like the price drops are landing earlier than usual on everything from Apple, Beats, and Samsung gear, to smart home products from ecobee, Ring, and Blink, alongside loads of e-bikes and TVs, smartphone accessories, and apparel. Amazon has already flipped its Gold Box over to feature its early Memorial Day deals, Best Buy is now offering up to $500 in gift cards on major appliances (or even $1,000 in some cases), there are $600 in savings now live on the official Rad Power site, up to 50% off Greenworks tools, and the list goes on. While we are expecting more to come through the pipeline as we inch closer to the holiday proper in just over a week’s time, we thought it would be a good idea to get ahed of the game and feature some early Memorial Day deals for this weekend. Everything you need on your radar ahead of Memorial Day 2024 awaits right here.

***Exclusive all-time low on the new Burton Goods leather M4 iPad Pro/M2 Air cases for 9to5 readers

