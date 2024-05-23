Aqara’s U100 smart deadbolt lock was an immediate hit when released last year thanks to its low cost and support for Apple home key. Today, Aqara has just released the new Aqara U50 entry-level deadbolt lock, which also retains Apple home key and Matter support.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

The Aqara U50 includes Zigbee and Bluetooth protocols, allowing it to connect directly to the Aqara Home app. This means easy setup, lock management, and firmware updates, all without needing an Aqara hub. However, pairing it with an Aqara hub unlocks its full potential for fine-tuning all the features. The Aqara U50 include compatibility with various Matter-compatible platforms like Amazon, Apple HomeKit (our favorite), Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. With the hub, you can control and manage the lock remotely and integrate it with other smart home devices for customized automation and control.

Physical keys are provided for added peace of mind for unlocking manually, and the lock includes a USB-C port for emergency charging, ensuring access is never lost, even if batteries are dead.

Of course, for readers of 9to5Mac, the Apple home key is the top feature here. All you need to do with your iPhone or Apple Watch is place your device near the lock to unlock it or lock it. You can use the Home app to share access with other people.

Key features of the Aqara U50

Auto-Lock and Door Status Sensing : With a built-in gyroscope, the U50 can automatically lock and sense the door status, adding an extra layer of home security.

: With a built-in gyroscope, the U50 can automatically lock and sense the door status, adding an extra layer of home security. Rekeyable Design : The lock can be rekeyed to match an existing 5-pin key, offering flexibility for those integrating it into an existing home setup.

: The lock can be rekeyed to match an existing 5-pin key, offering flexibility for those integrating it into an existing home setup. Weather-Resistant Construction : The Aqara U50’s outer panel is IPX5-rated, making it resistant to heat, cold, and moisture.

: The Aqara U50’s outer panel is IPX5-rated, making it resistant to heat, cold, and moisture. Long Battery Life : With up to six months of battery life from a single set of four AA batteries, the U50 ensures long-lasting performance based on typical daily use case.

: With up to six months of battery life from a single set of four AA batteries, the U50 ensures long-lasting performance based on typical daily use case. Do-Not-Disturb Mode : This feature is perfect for uninterrupted sleep and privacy. It allows you to disable the lock’s sound and notifications.

: This feature is perfect for uninterrupted sleep and privacy. It allows you to disable the lock’s sound and notifications. Easy Installation : No professional help is needed—just a Phillips-head screwdriver is required to install the U50. The U100 was quite easy to install as well.

: No professional help is needed—just a Phillips-head screwdriver is required to install the U50. The U100 was quite easy to install as well. Support for NFC cards and PIN unlock: This feature strikes a nice balance between a home key and a physical key. You can also buy NFC cards or leverage an on-device PIN code.

Wrap up

I’ll be ordering one of the Aqara U50 locks soon to give it a full review, but to celebrate the launch, Aqara is offering a 20% discount on the new lock at its US and Canadian Amazon stores with the promo code USCAU50P. The discount is valid through May 31.