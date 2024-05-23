 Skip to main content

Arc Search for iPhone goes conversational with ‘Call Arc’ feature

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 23 2024 - 7:00 am PT
6 Comments
Call Arc feature for Arc Search

Today in the latest update to Arc Search for iPhone, search is becoming more conversational. The new ‘Arc Search’ feature aims to replicate the dynamics of talking on the phone, providing Arc users with a more voice assistant-like experience.

Phone to ear, Arc is ready

Arc’s iPhone app already supported voice search prior to today’s update, and it recently even made that feature available via the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button.

Now a voice search can be initiated by opening the app and putting your phone up to your ear, as if making a phone call. Arc will immediately start listening to your query and provide a response.

The experience using Call Arc does feel very natural and accessible. I’ve seldom triggered the app’s voice search before, despite how easy it was to do before. I tend to default to typing out my searches.

But Call Arc taps into a habit that’s been deeply ingrained in human behavior for decades. Putting your iPhone to your ear to start a conversation feels so seamless. And while we all likely carry negative associations with voice robo-systems, the smarts of Arc make this experience far better than the oft-frustrating customer support voice bots.

9to5Mac’s Take

Arc’s ambitions are undoubtedly huge. Not only is The Browser Company competing against Safari and Chrome, it is also part of the AI assistant race where OpenAI and others dominate. Against these giants, it seems like a major underdog.

Arc Search’s regular, meaningful updates are one way the app has sought to distinguish itself in the quest to dethrone its heavyweight first- and third-party alternatives. However, with Apple preparing a variety of its own AI-infused Safari and Siri updates, it will be interesting to see how Arc can continue innovating and improving upon its core offering as the year rolls on.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Arc

Arc

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing