 Skip to main content

Arc Search brings new widgets, Action button-capable voice search, and more tab controls

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 2 2024 - 8:09 am PT
0 Comments
Arc Search new feature screenshots

Today, Arc Search, the iOS app from the Browser Company that debuted earlier this year, has been updated with three key feature improvements: widgets for your Home screen, Voice Search that can be triggered from an iPhone’s Action button, and handy new tab controls for controlling page zoom and requesting a desktop site.

All of these added conveniences aim to take the AI-focused search and web browsing tool to a new place of frequent engagement for users.

Quick-launching widgets, Voice Search, and tab toggles

Arc Search now offers small and medium-sized widgets to add to your Home screen. Each widget provides the same basic functionality: quick launching into a new Arc search field to start browsing, reopening your existing spaces, or initiating a Voice Search.

Voice Search is an entirely new Arc feature, and can be enabled quickly and conveniently not only from the widget, but also with a tap-and-hold of the plus button at the bottom of the app. Even better though for iPhone 15 Pro owners, Voice Search has been added as a new action to the Shortcuts app, meaning you can configure your iPhone’s Action button to kick off a quick voice search. This method offers just as much convenience as a press-and-hold of the Side button to ask Siri.

The final noteworthy addition to Arc Search is two convenient new tab controls. Accessed by hitting the upward-facing arrow in the bottom-right corner, you’ll now see toggles for Page Zoom and Request Desktop Site. I’m someone who often employs different settings across different sites, and I imagine I’m not alone in that, so being able to quickly tweak a site’s settings from the tab panel will be a nice change moving forward.

9to5Mac’s Take

Arc Search aims to represent a new method of web browsing that’s powered by AI, and these updates come on the heels of a likely AI story during the May 7 Apple event, not to mention a definite AI-heavy WWDC next month. So it’s no surprise Arc’s team is working hard to make the app more convenient for users in an effort to ingrain habitual use.

It won’t be long before we see what AI enhancements Apple has in store for Siri, Safari, and related core software, but whether the company offers features that directly compete with Arc Search or not, it sure is fun to witness a new era of app innovation and experimentation fueled by AI.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Arc

Arc

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing