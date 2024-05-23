The early Memorial Day deals roll on, but today we spotted the stock maxed out 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD back down at the $1,799 low. From there, the green AirPods Max are now joining the rest of the colorways at $100 off, previous-generation Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 9 GPS + Cell models are seeing deep price drops (some of the best ever), and one of our favorite 15W MagSafe chargers is joining the fun too. Take a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals below.

Apple’s stock maxed 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM at $1,799 low

While we are still tracking a solid$300 price drop on Apple’s spec’d out 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, Amazon has now brought back its all-time low pricing on the more modest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. This time we are talking about the maxed-out Space Gray model, complete with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD down at $1,799 shipped. That’s a straight up $200 off the price you would pay at Apple and a return to the Amazon low. It is, for comparison, the same sale price you’ll find on the 8GB memory variant as well. And just to round out your options, over at B&H, you’ll find this same 14-inch model but with 18GB of memory at a 512GB SSD on sale for $1,799 shipped as well. So more memory but less internal storage, but it might be a better option for folks that already heavily rely on external storage anyway.

Apple’s rarely discounted green AirPods Max nearly $100 off

While the green model AirPods Max didn’t go on sale when we saw the others previously, you can now also score a pair of those at $449.99 shipped, or $99 off the regular price. Details below in original post (the other colors are still marked down as well).

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $449.99 shipped in four colorways (all but the green variant). Regularly $549, this is a straight up $99 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer lands on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year and marks the first discount we have seen in a couple months. This price is also matching the most readily available offers we tracked over the Black Friday deal season last year. Although you can score a Geek Squad refurbished unit via Best Buy at $399.99 shipped right now in all five colors. Just note the shorter 90-day warranty if you take this route.

Apple’s flagship headphones are now seeing some serious (and more modern) competition from the brand new Sonos Ace headphones – pre-orders are now live and you can get all of the details you need on them right here.

More Memorial Day headphone deals:

Watch Series 7 GPS + Cell at $250 today or Series 9 at $389

Okay so, it’s definitely not the Series 9, or even the Series 8, but we did spot a notable deal on Woot for the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cell model at $249.99 Prime shipped. This is a brand new unit at $279 off the price it would have (and still fetches at Amazon right now) when it was the hottest thing in wearables. This is easily one of the best deals we have tracked on what was a flagship Series model with the cellular connectivity option – it also comes with the full Apple 1-year warranty as well. For comparison to Apple’s latest, this deal comes in at $139 under the sale price we are tracking on the 45mm Series 9 with cellular right now too. So yes, if you prefer to go with latest and greatest and have the extra $139 to spend on one (the current $389 sale price on Series 9 likely won’t last much longer), go for it, if not, Series 7 is still a capable wearable if you ask me and still supports watchOS 10 – more details on this await here.

…Orrrrrr, just grab Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell 45mm $140 off, now $389.

Prices have dropped even lower on the new M2 iPad Airs

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad powers your entire Apple EDC down at $120

Belkin is ready to top off your iPhone 15 with 15W of MagSafe power (alongside the rest of your Apple kit) with its latest 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad down at $119.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $150, this is a straight up $30 price drop on one of our favorite 15W pad-style multi-chargers. Today’s deal lands at $8 under our previous mention to deliver the second-lowest price of the year – it dropped to $114 once, landing within $20 of the limited Black Friday offer last year. This model is currently on sale directly from Belkin at higher $127 right now too.

Apple’s iPad 10th Gen just dropped even lower, now at $329 in both blue and silver

Amazon has now dropped the price on the blue model iPad 10th Generation dow to $329 shipped. As detailed below in the original post, Apple has official slashed the price on this current-generation model, but you are now looking at a new all-time low at $120 under the regular price it fetched a couple weeks ago.

While Amazon only has the blue model down at the new $329 all-time, B&H is also offering the silver model iPad 10 down at $329 shipped now – the first time we have seen this one down this low.

While pre-orders are now live on Apple’s new mid- to high-end iPads ahead of next week’s delivery of the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro, the iPad 10th Generation still headlines the starting lineup and now, with a lower price tag. Both configurations have officially been slashed by $100, dropping the 64GB model from $449 to $349 and the 256GB from $599 to $499. With the iPad 9th Gen officially discontinued, the iPad 10th Gen is the most affordable current-generation Apple tablet and Amazon has dropped the price a touch further already.

Hundreds of early Memorial Day deals now live! Apple, smart home, TVs, apparel, more

The Memorial Day deals are starting to arrive now. While every year we track loads of notable Memorial Day deals and promotions, it feels like the price drops are landing earlier than usual on everything from Apple, Beats, and Samsung gear, to smart home products from ecobee, Ring, and Blink, alongside loads of e-bikes and TVs, smartphone accessories, and apparel. Amazon has already flipped its Gold Box over to feature its early Memorial Day deals, Best Buy is now offering up to $500 in gift cards on major appliances (or even $1,000 in some cases), there are $600 in savings now live on the official Rad Power site, up to 50% off Greenworks tools, and the list goes on. While we are expecting more to come through the pipeline as we inch closer to the holiday proper in just over a week’s time, we thought it would be a good idea to get ahed of the game and feature some early Memorial Day deals for this weekend. Everything you need on your radar ahead of Memorial Day 2024 awaits right here.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]