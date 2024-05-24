 Skip to main content

Affinity apps updated for the first time since acquisition by Canva

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 24 2024 - 12:50 pm PT
The popular Affinity suite of image editing and design apps has just received another major update with new features such as a QR Code Tool. This is the first update to Affinity apps since Serif was acquired by Canva in a multi-million dollar deal.

Here’s what’s new with Affinity 2.5

The company says that version 2.5 of Affinity "represents a continued commitment to adding key new features" to the software since Canva acquired the apps.

One of the new features is the ability to use variable fonts across all apps, giving users precise control over text design. A panel lets you choose the optical size, weight and width of the font. And since PDFs don’t support variable fonts, Affinity will automatically export a static version of the text instead of converting it to a font with fixed settings.

Affinity apps now feature a QR Code Tool, which makes it easier for users to generate a code from a text, URL, email, phone number, or Wi-Fi password right from the app. There’s also the option to set a specific grid preset as default, and a new Stroke Width Tool for editing the pressure profile of curves in Affinity Designer.

And for Windows users, all Affinity apps now support the ARM64 architecture, so apps now take full advantage of ARM SoCs like the Snapdragon X Elite (or even Apple chips in virtual machines) for better performance.

Affinity apps can be purchased individually or in a bundle. They’re available for macOS, iPadOS, and Windows. You can find more details on the Affinity website.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

