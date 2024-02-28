Serif announced on Wednesday a major update coming to the entire Affinity suite of apps, which includes the popular Affinity Photo image editor, the Affinity Designer graphic vector design software, and the Affinity Publisher page layout software. With the update, the apps now work with dozens of new cameras and also get 32-bit HDR support.

What’s new for Affinity apps

According to the company behind Affinity apps, the update adds support for 50 new camera models, including the Panasonic-G9 mk2 and GH6, Sony-A7C 2, A7CR, A7R V, and A9 III, Nikon-Z8, Z30, and Zf. “Photographers using RAW will also notice a best-ever performance from the SerifLabs RAW processing engine,” Serif explains.

But that’s not all. Affinity apps now fully support 32-bit HDR PNG, so users can work with high dynamic range on-screen graphics. The update also enables users to export images for HDR display in Google Chrome, with support for more web browsers coming soon.

For architects working with Affinity Designer, the app can now export DWG and DXF files. This enables users to export projects from Affinity and read them in popular CAD apps. “The addition of DWG and DXF export is in response to the growing number of architecture practices around the world who are putting their faith in Affinity,” Serif CEO Ashley Hewson says.

Affinity apps can be purchased individually or in a bundle. They’re available for macOS, iPadOS, and Windows. You can find more details on the Affinity website.

